Little-Known Islands Across America For A Stress-Free Getaway
When you need some relaxation, few things sound better than an island getaway. Although gorgeous islands that won't break the bank like Bali or Punta Cana may immediately come to mind when dreaming of your next trip, a faraway destination isn't always realistic, or possible. Luckily, that doesn't mean that you have to put off planning an amazing island vacation. America is home to a number of beautiful islands, many of which are somehow still little-known and generally crowd-free.
Whether you're seeking a tropical escape, interesting cultural experiences, or a stress-free small-town experience, we've rounded up some of the best underrated options across the country. We used plenty of travel blogs and tourism sites to gather our list of recommendations, ensuring that each choice has plenty to offer visitors in terms of relaxation, beautiful scenery, and sightseeing.
Block Island, Rhode Island
While tourists frequently flock to New England's Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket, Block Island somehow flies under the radar. At only 10 square miles, Block Island is easily explored by bike and is an ideal day trip or weekend getaway. Whether you enjoy bike riding, hiking, horseback riding, bird-watching, snorkeling, fishing, parasailing, kayaking, or sailing, Block Island offers its tourists all that and more, and beach-goers will love that all of its beaches are free and open to the public.While there are a number of gorgeous beaches to choose from, Mohegan Bluffs is one of the most idyllic, with limestone cliffs and a sense of seclusion. If you really want to avoid crowds, check out Mansion Beach, one of the five best beaches in Rhode Island.
Block Island is also home to a number of boutiques, art galleries, artisan shops, and more, for when you're in the mood for some shopping. For sightseeing, head to the island's lighthouses (the Block Island North Lighthouse is in a nature preserve and has a museum, while the Southeast Lighthouse offers tours), or check out the Manisses Animal Farm to see alpacas, yaks, and goats. To get to Block Island, it's an easy ferry ride from Rhode Island's mainland, Connecticut, or New York.
Anna Maria Island, Florida
You don't need to leave the country for turquoise water and white sand. This hidden slice of paradise in Florida has all you could want from an island getaway: beautiful ocean views, an arts and culture scene, tons of outdoor activities, lots of shopping and dining, and even some dolphin spotting. When it comes to shopping, you won't find any chain stores here, just locally owned small businesses, and you won't see any high-rises either, so you can be sure that Anna Maria Island cares deeply about retaining its authentic Old Florida charm. The Gulf of Mexico island is made up of three main cities but is overall small and only seven miles long, so you can forget renting a car and instead hop in a golf cart to get around.
To see where local artists live and work, visit the colorful Village of the Arts, while those interested in learning about local history and culture should stop at the Anna Maria Island Historical Museum or the Florida Maritime Museum. And if you can, catch a show at the Island Players Community Theatre, the local theater that's been around since 1949.
Daufuskie Island, South Carolina
This little island gets overlooked by tourism powerhouses like Hilton Head and Savannah, but it's full of natural beauty and intriguing history. Known for its Gullah culture — African American descendants who live in the Lowcountry, and have preserved West and Central African linguistic and cultural traditions, from cuisine, music, folk beliefs, and farming and fishing traditions — Daufuskie Island has its own cultural identity, making it a truly unique travel experience. This is another destination where you'll want to stick to biking or using a golf cart when exploring the island's unspoiled beaches, marshlands, and sightseeing,
Check out the outdoor Iron Fish Gallery to see iron sculptures depicting marine life, and head to Daufuskie Island Distillery for rum tastings. Also don't skip a visit to a historic schoolhouse built in the 1930s for the island's Black students, which today is used as a coffee shop, and Daufuskie Blues, a textile company that uses traditional Japanese techniques of indigo dyeing. Be sure to enjoy lots of seafood too while here, whether it's fried shrimp or soft shell crabs, or even deviled crab, a local specialty.
Orcas Island, Washington
Just off the coast of Washington state is the stunning San Juan Islands — an archipelago of 172 islands beloved for its gorgeous nature and whale pods, along with other marine life like otters and sea lions. Although Friday Harbor is one of San Juan's more popular destinations (and is one of the best and cheapest West Coast beach towns to visit), Orcas Island is known as the hilliest and is arguably the most scenic. An absolute must for hikers, Orcas Island's three main destinations are Turtleback Mountain Preserve, Obstruction Pass State Park, and Moran State Park, the latter of which offers surreal views from Mt. Constitution, San Juan Islands' highest point. And while it's possible to spot whales year-round, the best times are from April to October, so don't skip going on a tour if you're able to — if you end up not seeing one, most tour operators will offer you another ticket for free, or at least discounted.
Apart from enjoying some much-needed time in nature, Orcas Island also boasts a number of wineries, ceramics studios, and spas, making it the ultimate destination for relaxation. To get here, you can fly directly to Orcas Island, or take a ferry, which is what you'll use if you want to island-hop while here (and you should).
Culebra, Puerto Rico
While San Juan (rightfully) is a must for visitors to Puerto Rico, its little-known island, Culebra, deserves some of the glory as well. This secret island is home to some of the Caribbean's prettiest beaches without the crowds, from the underrated Zoni Beach to snorkeling hotspot Playa Tamarindo. With crystal-clear, gem-toned water, Culebra has some of the best beaches in Puerto Rico and is one of the best choices for a tropical escape. Kayaking, diving, and snorkeling are all the rage here (it's actually one of the few Caribbean islands that still has a healthy coral reef), but there's also sightseeing like Museo Histórico de Culebra, which is open Fridays through Sundays, and stunning beachside hiking trails.
An easy getaway in Puerto Rico, you can either fly or take a ferry to reach Culebra. Although it's a popular day trip, get the most out of your time here by staying at least a couple of days. The views are so surreal, you won't want to leave.
Islamorada, Florida
Technically a village made of up six different islands in the Florida Keys, Islamorada is another hidden gem perfect for a relaxing vacation. As another picture-perfect beach destination, this is another prime spot to go snorkeling, particularly around the 15-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse, or partake in other beach activities like jet-skiing. It's also the sport fishing capital of the world if you'd rather try your hand at that. Either way, be sure to spend some time relaxing at the Islamorada Sandbar's shallow, sapphire waters.
Although Islamorada has a small-town atmosphere, there are plenty of restaurant and bar options, such as Robbie's. Apart from serving up food and drinks, Robbie's also offers kayaking tours, and the opportunity to feed tarpon fish. For a truly unique aquatic experience, head to Theater of the Sea, a family-run park with rehabilitated dolphins, sea lions, turtles, alligators, sharks, and rays.
Great Diamond Island, Maine
In Casco Bay, just off the coast of Portland, Great Diamond Island offers picturesque landscapes, a tranquil atmosphere, and endless charm. With roughly 100 year-round residents, Great Diamond Island is quiet, secluded, and perfect for anyone seeking complete relaxation. There are no cars here, minus a few commercial vehicles, and only a couple of restaurants, which are open just from May through September.
Apart from visiting the number of small beaches dotting the coast, and walking in nature, stop at Fort McKinley Museum to learn about the island's military history (Great Diamond Island was formerly a military base).The island also has tennis courts and an activity center, Fort McKinley Post Exchange. Here, you can find a fitness center, basketball court, game room, and a historic bowling alley.
Admiralty Island, Alaska
For a unique wilderness getaway, head to Admiralty Island in Alaska. Visitors enjoy hiking, hunting, fishing, bird watching, and photography, but the top attraction by far is the bears. The Pack Creek Bear Viewing Area, home to the world's largest concentration of brown bears — an estimated 1,600 — offers the best chance to see them, with rangers guiding visitors to an observation deck for optimal viewing. Apart from bears, there's also the world's largest population of nesting bald eagles, plus harbor seals, porpoises, sea lions, Humpback whales, and more.
Admiralty Island has rugged landscapes, made up of rainforests, mountains, ice fields, and lagoons. The sole community, Angoon, is largely made up of members of the Tlingit tribe. Either visit from Juneau for the day or stay in one of Admiralty Island's cabins. Campers can stay on the nearby Windfall Island.
Isle Royale, Michigan
Michigan's Isle Royale is one of the country's least-visited national parks, but those who do venture here are rewarded with amazing, untamed landscapes and hiking. It's truly a rugged, outdoorsy experience, so don't expect to see any vehicles here, and cell service is spotty at best. You can plan to unplug and really connect with nature while here.
Situated right in Lake Superior, the only way to get here is by boat or seaplane, and your transportation, along with any accommodation you'll need, should be booked far in advance. While hiking is the main activity here, you can also kayak, fish, or take a boat cruise. Also be sure to look out for the moose, which frequently make an appearance on the trails.The island is only open for visitors from mid-April through October. "It was like a magical wonderland of bounty – it's pristine, with so many flora and fauna all along the path," recalls one Redditor. "Not to mention just the act of getting there makes it feel like a big adventure. GO!!!"
Cumberland Island, Georgia
If lots of natural beauty, wild horses frolicking across the beaches, Spanish moss and historic ruins sound like the ideal vacation spot to you, then you'll love Cumberland Island. This little-known Georgia island is best known for its endless trails (50 miles, to be exact), and dreamy beaches, but there's also plenty of history to explore, such as Plum Orchard Mansion, a 19th-century mansion that once belonged to the Carnegies. History buffs will also appreciate a visit to the Ice House Museum, which dates back to 1900, and the First African Baptist Church, which was also where Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. were married in the '90s.
Plus, there are the picturesque ruins of the Dungeness mansion, which also belonged to the Carnegie family. Cumberland Island is also a great spot for wildlife lovers. Apart from the wild horses, you may see hogs, alligators, sea turtles, armadillos, snakes, and lots of birds.
Dauphin Island, Alabama
This bayfront town in Alabama is one of the best places for a low-key family vacation. The 164-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary is a highlight, as are the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Alabama Aquarium. For a little dose of history (alongside panoramic views), visit Fort Gaines, which played a role in the Civil War.
Of course, its beaches are the main draw, as they're one of the best places to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico without the crowds (and even with free parking). You won't see any high-rise condos blocking your beach view either — Dauphin Island is cozy and relaxed, and doesn't feel overly touristy like other beachside destinations. For food, check out the Pirates Bar for beautiful views, and the Lighthouse Bakery for breakfast or lunch. While there's not a ton to do here, "that's the best part," says one Redditor. "Just relax and let the world go by."
Molokai, Hawaii
While O'ahu and Maui are by no means underrated, Molokai, Hawaii's fifth largest island, is known as "the most Hawaiian island." Here, traditional culture and scenery have been best preserved. You'll have to forego the luxurious resorts that have become commonplace in other Hawaiian islands to come here, but if you're interested in local culture and jaw-dropping scenery, it's well worth it. As far as natural scenery, Molokai is truly unparalleled. One of Hawaii's largest white sand beaches, Pāpōhaku Beach Park, can be found here, while the secluded Kāwili Beach has gorgeous mountain and waterfall views. Whale watching, surfing, kayaking, and swimming are all popular, not to mention snorkeling and diving — Molokai also has Hawaii's longest continuous fringing reef, along with green sea turtles, Hawaiian monk seals, and other sea life.
On land, explore Molokai's tropical jungles. One of the best hikes is through the ancient Hālawa Valley, which leads to a towering waterfall. You can also see other landmarks like the Kapuāiwa Coconut Grove, planted in the 1860s, and Kalaupapa National Historical Park, a former fishing village that was once a 19th-century colony for those exiled due to Hansen's Disease, or leprosy.
Hatteras Island, North Carolina
Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head are frequent choices for Outer Banks vacationers, but if you're looking for a less-known spot, Hatteras Island is for you. Some would say that Hatteras is a return to the Outer Banks' roots, complete with lots of history and wild nature. There are seven separate villages and two lighthouses, plus a National Seashore, which is largely responsible for maintaining Hatteras' seclusion and lack of development.
Over time, Hatteras has seen plenty of shipwrecks (stop at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum to learn more), legendary pirates, and the effects of war. But today, it's the ultimate destination for enjoying the outdoors. From horseback riding to visiting the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge for wildlife spotting, to surfing (or just relaxing) at one of Hatteras Island's pristine beaches, this coastal escape is one of the best places for a getaway.
Anderson Island, Washington
One of the lesser-known islands in Puget Sound, Anderson Island is a hidden gem full of history, nature, and charm. Don't expect to do a ton here — Anderson Island is the epitome of a small, secluded town. But if that speaks to you, get ready to relax and embrace the laid-back atmosphere and plenty of picturesque views.
Explore the hiking trails across 170 acres of wetlands, a tidal estuary, and a forest in Andy's Wildlife Park. Anderson Island also has a golf course, and if you have your own kayak, you can even try kayaking around the 13-mile island. For sightseeing and history, visitors can stop at Johnson Farm, which dates back to 1896 and offers a look into the island's history. In town, there are just a couple of restaurants. And if you decide to make your visit longer than a day trip, your options many only include a vacation rental or camping.
Stout's Island, Wisconsin
If you've ever dreamed of staying on a private island, Stout's Island in Wisconsin makes it possible. Purchased by a lumber baron in the late 1800s, the 18-acre island became a vacation destination for his family and friends. Stout's Island Lodge, the island's sole accommodation, was built in the early 1900s, with additional cabins added in the mid-1990s when the island was acquired by the current owners.
If you really want to ensure privacy, book a stay at Knapp Island Lodge, located on its own two-acre island right next to Stout's Island Lodge. Either way, you'll enjoy some quality relaxation, with hydro-biking or kayaking along Red Cedar Lake, playing tennis, or hiking around the island. For dining, the lodge's restaurant serves up Midwest regional cuisine with local ingredients and seasonal offerings. For more options, you can easily reach the mainland by ferry, which goes back and forth every hour. "This place is one of a kind and amazing!," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's like stepping back in time ... We can't wait to come back and enjoy it again!"
Methodology
To compile this list of recommendations, we mainly relied on travel blogs and destination sites. We made sure to offer recommendations across the country, with a variety of landscapes and experiences available to visitors. We ensured that each selection had plenty to offer tourists, particularly in terms of relaxation, while largely avoiding crowds and remaining under the radar.