Little-Known Islands Across America For A Stress-Free Getaway

While tourists frequently flock to New England's Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket, Block Island somehow flies under the radar. At only 10 square miles, Block Island is easily explored by bike and is an ideal day trip or weekend getaway. Whether you enjoy bike riding, hiking, horseback riding, bird-watching, snorkeling, fishing, parasailing, kayaking, or sailing, Block Island offers its tourists all that and more, and beach-goers will love that all of its beaches are free and open to the public.While there are a number of gorgeous beaches to choose from, Mohegan Bluffs is one of the most idyllic, with limestone cliffs and a sense of seclusion. If you really want to avoid crowds, check out Mansion Beach, one of the five best beaches in Rhode Island.

Block Island is also home to a number of boutiques, art galleries, artisan shops, and more, for when you're in the mood for some shopping. For sightseeing, head to the island's lighthouses (the Block Island North Lighthouse is in a nature preserve and has a museum, while the Southeast Lighthouse offers tours), or check out the Manisses Animal Farm to see alpacas, yaks, and goats. To get to Block Island, it's an easy ferry ride from Rhode Island's mainland, Connecticut, or New York.