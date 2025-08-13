Nestled In Minnesota's Superior National Forest Is A Secret Lakefront Campground To Hike And Fish In Seclusion
Visit Minnesota's enormous Superior National Forest, a wild landscape bordering one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, Lake Superior, as well as the underrated waterfront preserve, Voyageurs National Park. Superior National Forest spans an impressive 3 million acres, about as big as the entire city of Sydney, Australia. In addition to being along the shore of the largest freshwater lakes on the planet, Superior National Forest hides thousands of smaller lakes among the trees, including the nearly 37-acre Toohey Lake. With so many places to choose from, it might be hard to imagine any of the lakeside campgrounds becoming overcrowded. But on summer and fall weekends, many are booked and bustling. For a more private and relaxed experience camping by the water, seek out Toohey Lake Rustic Campground.
This quiet little spot is one of the forest's rustic campgrounds. These aren't quite as remote and rugged as doing dispersed camping and setting up your tent wherever you choose, but they're still significantly less regimented than the typical campgrounds in the forest. That means that it is completely free to camp at Toohey Lake, but there are also no reservations. You'll need to get there early and stake your claim to snag one of the seven campsites. If you do, you're almost guaranteed a quiet, private experience with the woods and water.
Enjoy a quiet night by the lake at Toohey Lake Rustic Campground
Toohey Lake Rustic Campground puts you right in the woods, within sight of the muddy lakeshore. Whether you're coming with your family, hiking buddies, or seeking out the antidote to loneliness with a solo camping trip, this rustic campsite offers the private experience in the woods that you've been dreaming of. Seeing the first light of dawn hit the lake, with the pines reflected in the rippling water, is reason enough to make your way to the campground. If you come at the right time, you might even have the campground all to yourself. If you visit in the summer, keep an eye out for nesting turtles along the shore.
Even if you come at a time when all the other sites are occupied, you'll still have your own space. If a neighbor runs a generator, you may hear some noise, but quiet hours are in effect between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. If you're craving that feeling of solitude, it's likely to return once the sun goes down. The beaches around Toohey Lake are made up of soil and smooth stones, and the sound of the waves hitting the shore is the perfect way to unwind after a day on the trails.
What to expect from these rustic campsites in Superior National Forest
While these campsites are, as promised, rustic, you can still expect a fire ring and a bathroom when you arrive. If you like to fish, you can contact Superior National Forest to connect with a fishing guide who can help you fish in Toohey Lake. If you're interested in taking a boat out from the small launch and floating through water grasses and the mirrored reflections of the surrounding trees, just be aware that in Minnesota, all boats need to be registered.
If you're looking for a home base for a hiking trip, note that this lake is fairly remote. Luckily, it is located in the Tofte District of the forest, which features some of the best hiking trails to explore, like the Oberg Mountain Loop, which offers breathtaking views of the forest from above, or the Temperance River Hiking Club Trail known for its perfect river views. Just be prepared to drive between 30 and 40 minutes from your campsite to the trailheads.