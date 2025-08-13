Nestled In Minnesota's Superior National Forest Is A Secret Lakefront Campground To Hike And Fish In Seclusion

Visit Minnesota's enormous Superior National Forest, a wild landscape bordering one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, Lake Superior, as well as the underrated waterfront preserve, Voyageurs National Park. Superior National Forest spans an impressive 3 million acres, about as big as the entire city of Sydney, Australia. In addition to being along the shore of the largest freshwater lakes on the planet, Superior National Forest hides thousands of smaller lakes among the trees, including the nearly 37-acre Toohey Lake. With so many places to choose from, it might be hard to imagine any of the lakeside campgrounds becoming overcrowded. But on summer and fall weekends, many are booked and bustling. For a more private and relaxed experience camping by the water, seek out Toohey Lake Rustic Campground.

This quiet little spot is one of the forest's rustic campgrounds. These aren't quite as remote and rugged as doing dispersed camping and setting up your tent wherever you choose, but they're still significantly less regimented than the typical campgrounds in the forest. That means that it is completely free to camp at Toohey Lake, but there are also no reservations. You'll need to get there early and stake your claim to snag one of the seven campsites. If you do, you're almost guaranteed a quiet, private experience with the woods and water.