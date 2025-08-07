Texas' Oldest Operating Saloon Is A Gilded Time Capsule Where Teddy Roosevelt Rallied Rough Riders
Texas is synonymous with American history, from its First Nations inhabitants and Spanish explorers to the storied Battle of the Alamo and bloody Civil War. History buffs can get their fill in the Lone Star State, whether they're hunting for vintage treasures in the Antique Capital of West Texas or visiting one of southern Texas' oldest cities. Located in the center of San Antonio and part of the nationally registered Alamo Plaza Historic District, the Menger Hotel is yet another well-preserved slice of American history. Its storied saloon, built in 1887 and now known as the Menger Bar, was actually used by former president Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt and Colonel Leonard Wood to recruit members for their famous cavalry regiment, the Rough Riders, in 1898.
Considered one of the most historic bars in America, the Menger preserves its past by retaining its 19th-century aesthetic with beautifully restored wooden furnishings and features. It also features display cases filled with artifacts from Texas' fighting days, such as hats, weapons, flags, photographs, and medals. So proud of its past, the bar is still showing off evidence of former gunfights. "You can even still see a hole in the wall from when Teddy Roosevelt was in the bar and a gun battle broke out," one guest said on Tripadvisor.
These days, you can follow the footsteps of Teddy Roosevelt, as well as Oscar Wilde and Ulysses S. Grant, by grabbing a drink at the Menger Bar or dining in the Colonial Room Restaurant. The former is perfect for soaking up history while enjoying signature cocktails and Mexican dishes. The restaurant, meanwhile, is a more formal, albeit no less historic, setting for dining on gourmet burgers, sandwiches, soups, and sweet desserts (key lime pie, anyone?).
Ghostly encounters at the Menger Hotel
The Menger Hotel is slightly older than its on-site saloon, as it's been housing guests since 1859. These guests include multiple former U.S. presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, William Taft, William McKinley, and the aforementioned Theodore Roosevelt. With such a rich history comes the possibility of ghosts, which may actually be more of a probability according to the hotel's general manager, Garvin O'Neil. "But I have been told, and I've heard nothing to the contrary, that all the ghosts are friendly," O'Neil said in an interview with KENS 5.
These resident ghosts include Richard King, a former rancher and cattle baron who passed away in the hotel. Guests can sleep in the same bed he died in when they stay in the King Ranch Signature Suite. Another common ghostly encounter at the Menger is with Sally White, a housekeeper from the 1800s who passed away in the hotel after being shot by her husband. Some guests still see her today, carrying linen down the halls while wearing her housekeeping uniform.
You don't have to stay in one of these rooms, and more often than not, it's just the Victorian architecture, artwork, and furnishings you'll be seeing. There are numerous accommodations to choose from, including the Classic Queen and King, both featuring writing desks. The suites are more spacious and typically have separate living rooms with views of Alamo Plaza or the gardens. The Teddy Roosevelt Luxury Suite is the ideal choice for anyone interested in the former U.S. president. It has high ceilings, traditional plantation shutters, and fascinating details about his time at the hotel. It costs upwards of $500 a night, as of this writing. If you have time to spare, you may also want to visit San Antonio's iconic landmark with skyline views.