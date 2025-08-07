Texas' Oldest Operating Saloon Is A Gilded Time Capsule Where Teddy Roosevelt Rallied Rough Riders

Texas is synonymous with American history, from its First Nations inhabitants and Spanish explorers to the storied Battle of the Alamo and bloody Civil War. History buffs can get their fill in the Lone Star State, whether they're hunting for vintage treasures in the Antique Capital of West Texas or visiting one of southern Texas' oldest cities. Located in the center of San Antonio and part of the nationally registered Alamo Plaza Historic District, the Menger Hotel is yet another well-preserved slice of American history. Its storied saloon, built in 1887 and now known as the Menger Bar, was actually used by former president Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt and Colonel Leonard Wood to recruit members for their famous cavalry regiment, the Rough Riders, in 1898.

Considered one of the most historic bars in America, the Menger preserves its past by retaining its 19th-century aesthetic with beautifully restored wooden furnishings and features. It also features display cases filled with artifacts from Texas' fighting days, such as hats, weapons, flags, photographs, and medals. So proud of its past, the bar is still showing off evidence of former gunfights. "You can even still see a hole in the wall from when Teddy Roosevelt was in the bar and a gun battle broke out," one guest said on Tripadvisor.

These days, you can follow the footsteps of Teddy Roosevelt, as well as Oscar Wilde and Ulysses S. Grant, by grabbing a drink at the Menger Bar or dining in the Colonial Room Restaurant. The former is perfect for soaking up history while enjoying signature cocktails and Mexican dishes. The restaurant, meanwhile, is a more formal, albeit no less historic, setting for dining on gourmet burgers, sandwiches, soups, and sweet desserts (key lime pie, anyone?).