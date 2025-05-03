San Antonio's Iconic Landmark Offers Skyline Views And The Highest Dining Experience In Texas
The best way to know a city? Start from above. In San Antonio, instead of heading right to the iconic (though frequently deemed overrated) River Walk, get an introduction to the city by going to the top of its tallest structure, the Tower of the Americas. From the tower's observation deck, you can take in 360 views of San Antonio and the Texas landscape. You'll also get a sense of San Antonio's history and contrasts: Spanish missions among sprawling highways and dense urban areas interspersed with lush greenery, like the world-class San Antonio Botanical Garden.
At 750 feet tall, the Tower of the Americas has one of the highest observation decks in the U.S., well over 100 feet above Seattle's Space Needle. There's a lot more to the tower than heart-pounding views, though. At the top of the tower is the rotating Chart House Restaurant, which one Tripadvisor reviewer called a "Dining experience of a lifetime ... every food item and drinks were superb, as was the service in this Tower of the Americas sky-high rotating restaurant." There's also a 4D Theater, which takes visitors on an immersive journey through Texas. Even better, the experience (and others) is included in the price of a single admission ticket, which ranges from $15 to $20.
How the Tower of the Americas became a San Antonio icon
In 1968, San Antonio held the Hemisfair World's Fair to celebrate the city's 250th anniversary, and a tower designed by Texas Modernist architect O'Neil Ford was set to be its centerpiece. The tower, consisting of a soaring shaft and UFO-shaped top house, underwent a naming contest, passing on proposals like "HemiSpire" and "Purple Peeple Steeple" before "Tower of the Americas" won. At an early stage, the top house was planned to be an exclusive nightclub, though luckily, the city rejected that idea. Instead, it was utilized as the observation deck and restaurant that are in place today.
Climb into the tower's glass elevator to be zoomed up to the top in just 43 seconds while watching the city grow smaller before you. Upon arrival, you'll notice that there are actually two observation decks. The inner deck is fully enclosed behind glass and has a gift shop, while the outer deck is open-air (don't worry about falling; plexiglass panels partially enclose the space). Different signs around the decks point to landmarks you can see across the city, from the River Walk to the Alamo Mission. There's also an exhibit about Six Flags Over Texas, which references the historic rule of the six countries that governed the state at different times.
Best ways to experience the Tower of the Americas
Since a single ticket grants access to the observation decks and movie screenings, head to 4D Theater for a short film about Texas comprising fun effects. The tower is also included in San Antonio's CityPASS, which offers discounted admission prices if you visit four eligible attractions within nine days.
The tower's Chart House Restaurant is a great chance for a unique dining experience with unprecedented views. "Do yourself a favor, book dinner reservations for about an hour before sunset. Order drinks and slowly make your way through meal courses while you watch the sunset!" one Tripadvisor reviewer recommends. The restaurant has an extensive menu that primarily consists of seafood dishes. If you're not looking for a full meal, you can also head to the tower's Bar 601 for a drink and light bites. Just note that the restaurant rotates, but the bar does not.
You can reach the Tower of the Americas within a 15-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport. It's located in Hemisfair Park, which is also worth exploring as it's one of the many free things to do in San Antonio. The grounds around the tower are full of waterfalls over stone terraces, lush landscaping, and trees wrapped in lights, making for an enjoyable stroll when you come back down.