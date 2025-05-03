San Antonio's Iconic Landmark Offers Skyline Views And The Highest Dining Experience In Texas

The best way to know a city? Start from above. In San Antonio, instead of heading right to the iconic (though frequently deemed overrated) River Walk, get an introduction to the city by going to the top of its tallest structure, the Tower of the Americas. From the tower's observation deck, you can take in 360 views of San Antonio and the Texas landscape. You'll also get a sense of San Antonio's history and contrasts: Spanish missions among sprawling highways and dense urban areas interspersed with lush greenery, like the world-class San Antonio Botanical Garden.

At 750 feet tall, the Tower of the Americas has one of the highest observation decks in the U.S., well over 100 feet above Seattle's Space Needle. There's a lot more to the tower than heart-pounding views, though. At the top of the tower is the rotating Chart House Restaurant, which one Tripadvisor reviewer called a "Dining experience of a lifetime ... every food item and drinks were superb, as was the service in this Tower of the Americas sky-high rotating restaurant." There's also a 4D Theater, which takes visitors on an immersive journey through Texas. Even better, the experience (and others) is included in the price of a single admission ticket, which ranges from $15 to $20.