The Type Of Reading Material That Might Get You In Trouble With TSA Airport Security, Even If You're A Celeb

Books are usually seen as harmless travel companions. However, in some cases, even fiction can trigger real-world suspicion. This is exactly what happened to Oscar winner Benicio del Toro, whose reading material once got him into a pretty uncomfortable federal misunderstanding.

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," del Toro recounted the surreal experience. He was going through security at Boston Logan Airport, on his way to Los Angeles, when he was pulled aside after a TSA agent searched his bag and found a printed script. "The opening scene is 'Interior Airplane: Bomb'," shared del Toro. "The second scene is 'Interior Cockpit: Eject the Pilot' and the third scene is 'Crash'." Out of context, those lines raised immediate concerns. It turns out, however, that this was the screenplay for "The Phoenician Scheme," a Wes Anderson spy comedy that had yet to be announced publicly. Worst of all, the blunder almost got him detained.

Del Toro tried to explain that it was a film script, but security protocol kicked in anyway. The screenplay was examined page by page, and five agents soon surrounded him. A supervisor eventually joined the scene, possibly recognizing del Toro, and allowed him to board after confirming the document was, indeed, a movie script. Although the incident was played for laughs, it can serve as a reminder that books, or any type of text, can trigger alarms at TSA — especially if they contain anything related to bombs in airplanes. Believe it or not, though, a potentially suspicious screenplay isn't even on the list of some of the weirdest things TSA has found and confiscated before.