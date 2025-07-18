12 Of The Weirdest Things TSA Has Found And Confiscated

Every day, between two and three million passengers go through the Transportation Security Administration's checkpoints and screenings, principally at airports. And every year, the TSA finds a bunch of stuff that shouldn't be passing through. Most of the time, it's run-of-the-mill items like harmless liquids or a belt someone forgot to remove. Occasionally, even a poor pet has to endure the security scanner after its owner forgets to take it out.

The TSA's rules are often annoyingly inconsistent depending on the airport. But other times, they find some serious stuff, like guns, ammo, drugs, and knives. To be honest, none of those are surprising. What is surprising is how people attempt to sneak them through to the gate.

Travelers try all sorts of approaches to get things past security. Whether it's hiding drugs in peanut butter, wrapping weapons in foil, or sneaking live animals in their pants, take this as a must-know list of don'ts for going through TSA (even if on the extreme side). Attempting to circumvent procedures is illegal, and there are ways of getting most items on this list onto a plane without breaking the law. It might also save you some online embarrassment when the TSA inevitably makes an example of you by posting your violation on social media.