This Quiet Desert Village In New Mexico Is Home To Rugged Mountain Ranges And A Thriving Artist Community

In the high desert of New Mexico, the village of Galisteo stands out for its authentic blend of old-world charm, mountain vistas, and a thriving arts community. Home to roughly 250 residents, Galisteo's adobe architecture and dirt roads evoke the feel of a timeless, living museum. Nestled about 23 miles south of Santa Fe, an artsy cultural paradise, and 67 miles from Albuquerque, Galisteo is easy to get to from New Mexico's major cities. Also nearby is Cerrillos, a near-ghost town with shops, art, and historic charm. The drive to Galisteo is a treat in itself, with views of sprawling mountains and grasslands that have remained largely unchanged for centuries.

Galisteo's uniqueness lies in its status as an "all adobe village," according to New Mexico's tourism board. Its peaceful environment has long attracted a diverse community of artists — painters, sculptors, woodworkers, and glassblowers — who find boundless inspiration in the mountain-framed expanses and brilliant sunsets of the high desert. Each year in October, the community comes together for the beloved Galisteo Studio Tour. During this event, local artists open their studios to visitors and display original paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, and crafts. Hollywood has also taken notice of Galisteo's timeless landscapes, using it as a filming location for major productions such as "The Cowboys," Thor," and many others.