These Are The 10 Most Underrated Caribbean Islands, According To Travelers

You'll find the criminally underrated island of Curaçao just off the north coast of Venezuela. It's the C in the ABC Islands, and its capital, Willemstad, is a riot of color, with its pastel Dutch buildings vividly reflecting off the deep blue waters of St. Anna Bay. Outside the capital, the character is more rugged. Cacti dot limestone hills, and the coastline hides coves with soft white sand and turquoise waters. Nearby Aruba might chase the cruise crowds and offer luxury beachfront resorts, but in Curaçao, the vibe is less commercialized, and best of all, year-round sunshine means near-perfect weather every day.

The island blends numerous influences, including African and Indigenous cultures, as well as European influences brought by the Dutch, Spanish, and Portuguese — and they are all openly celebrated together in a smorgasbord of food, architecture, and festivals. The UNESCO-listed historic center at Willemstad, the Afro-Creole living museum at Kas di Pal'i Maishi, and the Punda Vibes street party in the district of Punda are just a few ways you can witness culture taking center stage.

But it isn't all about this marvelous mishmash. There are more than 60 shore-accessible snorkel and dive sites, including house reefs just a short swim from the sand. Then there's the sponge-covered wreck at Tugboat Beach, with its swarms of fish and accessible shallow waters, while the Superior Producer is another must-dive Caribbean shipwreck. You also get the sea turtle hotspot of Playa Grandi and the technicolor coral adventures at Klein Curaçao. In a generally positive Tripadvisor discussion, one traveler explained why anyone should go to the island with a list of reasons, which included "the fact that the prime income of Curaçao is not tourism" and "there is lots to do (apart from beaches)."