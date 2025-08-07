Northern California's Stylish New Riverfront Tent Resort In Wine Country Is Like Luxury Summer Camp For Adults

Sonoma County's little destination of Guerneville is a summertime haven of redwoods, river waters, and vineyards, which also happens to be the location for a fun new concept that blends an all-day swim club with an overnight camping retreat, evoking camp vibes reminiscent of Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom." River Electric only recently opened to summer crowds in 2025 and sits alongside the Russian River. As a grown-up take on summer camp, catering to your choice of day or overnight fun, the River Electric is already making a splash on the scene.

Owned by Kelsey and Mike Sheofsky, of luxury tent rental and event production company Shelter Co., River Electric is a natural extension of the husband and wife team's spiffy rustic aesthetic. The tent-filled resort offers the best of the breathtaking Russian River Valley, boasting bold wines and a serene riverside picnic spots. With pools, cabanas, sun loungers, and the public Guerneville River Park just across the lawn, it's basically NorCal's take on a high-end beach club, complete with delicious wine and bites.

The space is designed with an open community feel, perfect for group getaways with family or making new friends just like you did back at camp. There's a playful energy, meant to appeal to both the young and young at heart, with curated design elements and high-end amenities. Indeed, this is a redwoods getaway like you've never imagined in the heart of wine country.