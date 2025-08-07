Northern California's Stylish New Riverfront Tent Resort In Wine Country Is Like Luxury Summer Camp For Adults
Sonoma County's little destination of Guerneville is a summertime haven of redwoods, river waters, and vineyards, which also happens to be the location for a fun new concept that blends an all-day swim club with an overnight camping retreat, evoking camp vibes reminiscent of Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom." River Electric only recently opened to summer crowds in 2025 and sits alongside the Russian River. As a grown-up take on summer camp, catering to your choice of day or overnight fun, the River Electric is already making a splash on the scene.
Owned by Kelsey and Mike Sheofsky, of luxury tent rental and event production company Shelter Co., River Electric is a natural extension of the husband and wife team's spiffy rustic aesthetic. The tent-filled resort offers the best of the breathtaking Russian River Valley, boasting bold wines and a serene riverside picnic spots. With pools, cabanas, sun loungers, and the public Guerneville River Park just across the lawn, it's basically NorCal's take on a high-end beach club, complete with delicious wine and bites.
The space is designed with an open community feel, perfect for group getaways with family or making new friends just like you did back at camp. There's a playful energy, meant to appeal to both the young and young at heart, with curated design elements and high-end amenities. Indeed, this is a redwoods getaway like you've never imagined in the heart of wine country.
Fun in the sun at the River Electric pool
Dressed in shades of moss and rust, Guerneville's newest public swim club is giving off a cedar-scented, eco-chic air. Full of mid-century modern design elements, the deck features two pools: a circular family-friendly pool, 60 feet in diameter, and the "Little Dipper," which is perfect for private parties. Each is only 3 feet deep, perfect for floating or cooling off (though lifeguards are on hand). The club also shares access with the communal bathhouse and changing facilities, where tiled rain showers and burnished gold plumbing are accented by River Electric's own in-house line of toiletries.
The element of nostalgia continues at the Pool Bar, where backyard classics are paired with market-fresh Sonoma County wines. Imagine hot dogs topped with caviar and crème fraiche, handmade potato chips, and a root beer float featuring buttery soft serve from the local Strauss Family Creamery (and a shot of bourbon if you dare). The bar, open to the public from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., shakes up cocktails and offers custom wines made by regenerative winemaker Ruth Lewandowski.
A $35 day pass ($38 on weekends) gets you entry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where you can lounge on a lawn chair by the pool, grab a bite at the bar, and refresh yourself in the bathhouse during your visit. If you just want to enjoy the setting sun by the pool, you can enter for $5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Golden Hour days (Sunday to Thursday). Plus, Russian River locals can enjoy a day pass for just $5 on Tuesdays.
Sleep beneath redwoods at River Electric
To stay the night, River Electric contains 40 tented "rooms," offering single king and double bed options. Cozy rugs, luxury linens, and warm duvets are fit for summer in the Russian River Valley, rounded out with leather seating and flood-proof power outlets. If you've missed any essentials, you can stop by The Shop for snacks, drinks, and accessories. At the time of this writing, rates start at $225 a night, depending on the day and season you visit, including pool entry and continental breakfast during your stay. River Electric's hotel and pools are open for booking from April 15 through October 31.
Just west of Santa Rosa, Guerneville is about 75 miles north of San Francisco, making it an easy outing close to the city. The Sheofskys' expertise in event coordination also makes River Electric a perfect venue for hosting wedding parties or corporate events. Aside from all the camp-geared fun, the resort is just a short drive from the wildly underrated Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve and the famous Korbel champagne cellars.