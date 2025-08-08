This Lowkey Lakeside Town In Maine Is An Under-The-Radar New England Getaway With Outdoor Recreation

About 25 minutes south of the town of Clair, Canada, lies a tranquil lake where an abundance of eagles soar in the sky. Eagle Lake, a small town of just under 1,000 people, sits on the western banks of its namesake body of water. The lake is more than 5,500 acres and part of a much larger state recreation area. Eagle Lake may not be as big as Maine's largest lake, Moosehead (also a recreation paradise with stargazing), but it's still big enough for some fun. It is fed by Long, Mud, and Cross Lakes through a series of interconnecting rivers that make up the Fish River chain of lakes.

The area surrounding Eagle Lake is a haven for outdoor recreational activities. So much so that a few lodging options also offer boating rentals and guiding adventures. Check out Lugdon Lodge for year-round cabin rentals to go along with canoe and kayak rentals, and guided hunts and fishing. In addition to having pontoon and fishing boat rentals, Old Mill Marina offers RV sites for as little as $45 per day. In collaboration with Eagle Lake Inn, the marina offers several all-inclusive package adventures, such as moose hunting, ice fishing, or snowmobile tours.

Eagle Lake is just under a three-hour drive from the nearest major city: Bangor, a lesser-known town that offers the best of Maine. Alternatively, the Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport is located a little over an hour southeast. This airport has regular flights connecting to Boston Logan International.