This Lowkey Lakeside Town In Maine Is An Under-The-Radar New England Getaway With Outdoor Recreation
About 25 minutes south of the town of Clair, Canada, lies a tranquil lake where an abundance of eagles soar in the sky. Eagle Lake, a small town of just under 1,000 people, sits on the western banks of its namesake body of water. The lake is more than 5,500 acres and part of a much larger state recreation area. Eagle Lake may not be as big as Maine's largest lake, Moosehead (also a recreation paradise with stargazing), but it's still big enough for some fun. It is fed by Long, Mud, and Cross Lakes through a series of interconnecting rivers that make up the Fish River chain of lakes.
The area surrounding Eagle Lake is a haven for outdoor recreational activities. So much so that a few lodging options also offer boating rentals and guiding adventures. Check out Lugdon Lodge for year-round cabin rentals to go along with canoe and kayak rentals, and guided hunts and fishing. In addition to having pontoon and fishing boat rentals, Old Mill Marina offers RV sites for as little as $45 per day. In collaboration with Eagle Lake Inn, the marina offers several all-inclusive package adventures, such as moose hunting, ice fishing, or snowmobile tours.
Eagle Lake is just under a three-hour drive from the nearest major city: Bangor, a lesser-known town that offers the best of Maine. Alternatively, the Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport is located a little over an hour southeast. This airport has regular flights connecting to Boston Logan International.
Hike the wilderness surrounding Eagle Lake
There are many places to start the outdoor adventures in Eagle Lake, none closer than the Eagle Lake Town Forest Trail. This easy-to-moderate trail begins and ends right behind the town office off Devoe Brook Road. It cuts through the town's lush forest, its maintained trail perfect for walking or jogging. During the winter, the snow is groomed to allow for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.
For a hike with a stunning vista, hit up Hedgehog Mountain, about a 10-minute drive south of town. It's a short and steep hike at just under a mile that runs along the forest floor until the summit. Here, breathtaking views of the surrounding forests, Portage Lake, and St. Froid Lake.
Another spot for gorgeous views with some history mixed in is America's First Mile in nearby Fort Kent. A granite monument marks the northern end of the U.S. Route 1, the longest north-to-south road in the country. From here, one could see across the Canadian border into New Brunswick.
What other outdoor activities to get into at Eagle Lake
The best way to enjoy Eagle Lake is to rent a boat and get out on the water. The Old Marina is the only marina on Eagle Lake, and it offers several options. A fishing boat can be rented out for $125 for four hours, while pontoon boats start at $250 for four hours. The pontoons are perfect for enjoying a nice sunny day out on the lake.
Fishing is obviously a popular sport in the area; some folks even claim that Eagle Lake and the surrounding waters have the finest fishing found in the state of Maine. Landlocked salmon grow up to 13 pounds in these waters, and the square-tail trout reach weights up to six pounds. In May, the Square Lake Thoroughfare — a three-and-a-half-mile stretch of water that connects Eagle Lake to Square Lake — becomes the site of the annual salmon run.
Eagle Lake sees a lot of ice fishing traffic during the winter, too, and it is common to see kids sliding across the lake as the adults send lines into the cold water. It's on brand for Maine, known for having some gorgeous lake getaways with excellent fishing.