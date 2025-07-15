Maine's Oldest State Park Is A Gorgeous Lake Getaway With Excellent Fishing, Swimming, And Trails

Though the park has ample space for all sorts of activities today, when it was first developed in 1938, it only consisted of 100 acres — acquired through a land donation by Presque Isle. It was officially designated a state park in 1939 and grew to its current size over the years through additional donations, encompassing Echo Lake, lush forest, and Quaggy Jo Mountain. The name "Quaggy Jo" comes from its Native American name "QuaQuaJo," which translates to "twin-peaked."

At the park entrance off State Park Road, you'll find a picnic area, parking, and restrooms. The North Peak trailhead can be accessed from the parking lot here, as well as a 0.5-mile nature trail that offers an easier option to see Aroostook's wilderness. If you want to hike up Quaggy Jo Mountain, it's best to go up the South Peak Trail and down the North Peak Trail. That's because the South Peak Trail is steep and rough, making it much more difficult to descend. To reach the South Peak Trailhead, you'll first need to walk about 0.2 miles from the parking lot to the campground. The trail then proceeds for 0.4 miles to the South Peak summit, where a wooden viewing platform offers views of glacial formations, the city of Presque Isle, and even Canada.

From South Peak, you can take the Ridge Trail and descend down the mountain, or, for a longer loop, continue on the Ridge Trail for about a mile to the North Peak. Then, descend along the North Peak Trail. This trail intersects with the cross-country skiing trails — which, if you're visiting in winter, are groomed for skiers and snowshoers.