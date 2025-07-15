Maine's Oldest State Park Is A Gorgeous Lake Getaway With Excellent Fishing, Swimming, And Trails
Maine's parks are wide-ranging and plentiful. From the weirdly whimsical sand dunes of the Desert of Maine to Acadia National Park's famed rocky spots like Thunder Hole, the state's outdoor experiences are prone to produce choice overload. You might narrow down options by focusing on particular regions of Maine. While some of the more famous parks, like Acadia, are along the coast, northern Maine has quieter, underrated gems, including the state's oldest designated state park: Aroostook State Park. With one side of the park bordered by the shore of Echo Lake and the other side textured by mountainous hiking trails, Aroostook might be the perfect weekend getaway for nature lovers looking for something new to explore in Maine.
Hiking, biking, camping, and skiing are all available activities for the land part of Aroostook State Park, while the lake offers fishing, swimming, and canoeing. The park's most iconic feature is Quaggy Jo Mountain, which has two peaks that reward climbers with sweeping views of the Aroostook Valley. The park covers about 800 acres, small by some standards (Acadia, in contrast, is over 47,000 acres), but it's packed with scenic trails and biodiversity. That also means you could explore all of its corners on a single camping trip.
Aroostook State Park's beginnings and scenic summits
Though the park has ample space for all sorts of activities today, when it was first developed in 1938, it only consisted of 100 acres — acquired through a land donation by Presque Isle. It was officially designated a state park in 1939 and grew to its current size over the years through additional donations, encompassing Echo Lake, lush forest, and Quaggy Jo Mountain. The name "Quaggy Jo" comes from its Native American name "QuaQuaJo," which translates to "twin-peaked."
At the park entrance off State Park Road, you'll find a picnic area, parking, and restrooms. The North Peak trailhead can be accessed from the parking lot here, as well as a 0.5-mile nature trail that offers an easier option to see Aroostook's wilderness. If you want to hike up Quaggy Jo Mountain, it's best to go up the South Peak Trail and down the North Peak Trail. That's because the South Peak Trail is steep and rough, making it much more difficult to descend. To reach the South Peak Trailhead, you'll first need to walk about 0.2 miles from the parking lot to the campground. The trail then proceeds for 0.4 miles to the South Peak summit, where a wooden viewing platform offers views of glacial formations, the city of Presque Isle, and even Canada.
From South Peak, you can take the Ridge Trail and descend down the mountain, or, for a longer loop, continue on the Ridge Trail for about a mile to the North Peak. Then, descend along the North Peak Trail. This trail intersects with the cross-country skiing trails — which, if you're visiting in winter, are groomed for skiers and snowshoers.
The lake and campground at Aroostook State Park
You can quickly get to the Echo Lake shore from the parking lot at Aroostook State Park. At the shore, there's a boat launch, picnic tables, grills, and changing rooms. Kayak rentals are available in the summer. You'll also find a designated swimming area with gentle waters, and the lake is great for fishing, particularly for trout. In the winter, part of the lake is cleared for ice skating.
Those who plan to use the park's campground will find 30 campsites located near the lake, equipped with basic amenities, including pit toilets, fire rings, a small playground, and water faucets. There are also hot showers and a kitchen shelter by the camp road. Note that cell phone coverage is quite spotty in the area.
Aroostook State Park is open year-round, from 9 a.m. to sunset (though some facilities close during the colder months). There's a small fee to enter the park, which is paid at the entry booth. Those flying in can arrive at Bangor International Airport, about a 2.5-hour drive from the park. Presque Isle Airport is closer — only a 15-minute drive — but has limited flight connections. If you're interested in a Maine road trip, consider taking Maine's "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway," which offers unreal lake and mountain vistas along the northeastern side of the state within Aroostook County.