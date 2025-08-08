Alaska's Underrated National Park Is A Top Brown Bear Viewing Destination With Views Unlike Anywhere In The World

The biggest draw for people visiting Katmai National Park is, of course, the brown bears. Like grizzly bears (a subspecies of brown bears), Katmai brown bears have a dish-shaped face and distinctive muscular hump. They can weigh more than 1,000 pounds, the same weight as a concert grand piano. If that doesn't sound imposing enough, they also have non-retractable, curved front claws that can grow up to 4 inches long, perfectly adapted to catching slippery salmon. There are around 2,200 brown bears in the park, and you are most likely to spot them between June and September as they fatten up in preparation for hibernation. The most popular place to observe them is from a two-tiered viewing platform located along the river at Brooks Falls, where as many as 50 bears can be spotted feasting on sockeye salmon as they undertake their great migration to the Pacific Ocean.

Brooks Falls is a 1.2-mile hike from the visitor center. At high season in July, things can get crowded, and you may need to join a waiting list to enter the main viewing platform, which can only accommodate 40 people. This is also the case for the nearby campsite, which has only a 60-person capacity and gets booked up quickly. There are several other viewing platforms along the river, including Riffles Platform, which is located about 100 yards downstream from the falls. You can get a heads-up on bear activity by checking out the live webcam on explore.org.

If you want to avoid the tourist masses, groups of bears can also be spotted at another location in the park, Hallo Bay, where they seek out clams and vegetation for some variety in their diets. Wherever you decide to view bears in Katmai National Park, it is important to consider best practices for bear safety, as they can pose a threat to humans. If you're traveling to central Alaska and want to check out a sizable population of grizzly bears, head to Denali National Park, one of the top five U.S. national parks for spotting wildlife in general.