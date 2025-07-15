These 5 Uncrowded US National Parks Are The Best To Spot Wildlife, According To Visitor Reviews

While most national parks provide the opportunity to connect with nature, few can make you feel as alone in the vast, awe-inspiring wilderness as Denali National Park & Preserve. Its 6 million acres are home to some of the most exciting wildlife you could hope to see. The National Park Service has dubbed five of these species "the big five" because of how much visitors long to catch a glimpse of them at Denali: moose, caribou, dall's sheep, wolves, and grizzly bears. The best way to explore Denali National Park on a tight budget is by one of the affordable park shuttle buses that takes you along the park's only road. While you will have to look for animals out the windows, the slightly higher vantage point makes it a lot easier to spot animals. It's safer too, considering there's glass between you and some of the biggest animals living in the United States.

"Wildlife encounters at the Denali National Park were a major highlight of our trip," one visitor on Google Reviews wrote. "On the guided bus tour, I had the thrilling experience of seeing a grizzly bear, moose, caribou, red fox, willow ptarmigans, spruce grouse, and some other wild animals in their natural habitat."

There's obviously no way to completely ensure that you'll see wildlife in Denali, but the odds are good. The National Park Service reports that in 2014, 70% of those riding into Denali on a shuttle bus spotted caribou, 66% saw grizzlies, and 63% dall's sheep. Only 29% saw moose, and a lucky 6% saw wolves. These impressive numbers are backed up by reviews from visitors on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, very few of whom reported seeing little to no wildlife, and many of whom enthused about the animals they saw along the way.