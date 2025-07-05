These Are The Most Underrated National Parks In America (And You Won't Have To Fight Crowds To Get To Your Campsite)

When you picture the perfect national park camping trip, you might imagine peaceful evenings by the campfire, midnight strolls under the light of more stars than you've seen before in your life, and being awoken in the morning by the sound of birdsong. What you probably don't anticipate is the frustratingly common occurrence of arriving at your campground to find that you're very close to other tents and your neighbors are a large group of people hanging out and playing music all night. As fun as the party is, it's not exactly what you have in mind if you're hoping to get close to nature. If you're hoping for a more private experience, it might be time to choose a more underrated national park. As an added bonus, you probably won't have to get on a waiting list for a campsite, either.

For some gorgeous camping opportunities at some of the least-visited national parks in the United States that have established campsites for visitors to use, consider a trip to Washington state's mountainous North Cascades National Park, Michigan's lush island, Isle Royale National Park, Alaska's wild bear haven Katmai National Park, or to admire the sun, sand, sea, and stars at Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park. While we can't promise that you won't see other campers nearby, you will definitely have less competition for the best spots at these hidden gems — and a truly unique camping experience that you can't find anywhere else.