The Highest Mountain Pass In Italy Is A Hair-Raising But Breathtaking Road Full Of Hairpin Turns Through The Alps

In the far north of Italy — a region dotted with spectacular mountains, lush valleys, and decadent thermal spas — is the highest mountain pass in Italy and one of the highest mountain passes in Europe. The Stelvio Pass reaches an astounding 9,045 feet. The pass isn't for the faint of heart, however — it has an incredible 70 hairpin turns, making it as dramatic as it is beautiful. Originally constructed in the first half of the 1820s, the Stelvio Pass stretches 29 miles over northern Italy's Ortler Alps, 140 miles from Milan, the closest major city. The vibe in this part of the country is very different from urban areas like Rome, where tourists run from one crowded place to another trying to see all the sights. On the Stelvio Pass, the only sights are massive mountains, the road, and a sky that seems to go on forever.

The Stelvio Pass makes a great day trip for visitors to the area who are looking for adventurous driving, glorious views, and incredible photographic opportunities. Near Italy's borders with both Switzerland and Austria, Stelvio Pass connects the Italian village of Bormio on the south side with Glorenza in the north. On the Bormio side, the road snakes through 24 hairpin turns, while on the Glorenza side, it completes a whopping 46. Both the towns of Bormio and Glorenza have accommodations for travelers who want to spend more time in the mountains. Another lodging option, Berghotel Franzenshöhe, is located in a mountain meadow right on the pass itself and would be an ideal spot for adventurers to rest their heads.