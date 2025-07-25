One Of Italy's Oldest Attractions Blends Divine Geometry, Celestial Light, And Roman Mystery

Italy is home to some of the world's oldest and most renowned tourist attractions. It's easy to spend a day doing what Rick Steves has called the "Caesar Shuffle" and visit them all in one fell swoop. The Colosseum, the Forum, the Sistine Chapel, the Trevi Fountain, and many other iconic sites are located within walking distance of each other, alongside the Pantheon, one of Rome's oldest and most enigmatic landmarks.

The Pantheon is one of Rome's most visited tourist destinations, seeing about nine million visitors each year in the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome. Unlike other open-air monuments and temples, the Pantheon is somewhat of a mystery, as it sports a giant hole in the ceiling despite its otherwise entirely enclosed space. Yes, some rain does enter the Pantheon through the ceiling hole. But since being reconstructed in 126—128 A.D. after damage from a fire, the ancient building has somehow avoided major flooding and other kinds of disasters.

No longer free for tourists, the entrance fee to visit the Pantheon is only €5 (or just under $6) per individual, though entry is free for children and residents of the city of Rome. Once you're in Rome, you can get to this destination on foot, via the metro or a bus, or even on a guided tour. Just be sure to stay alert on the infamous bus in Rome known as the "Pickpocket Express," which stops at several popular tourist spots.