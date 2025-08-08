One Of Houston's Newest Hotels Is A Vintage Parisian Dream Blending French Antiques And Texas Charm
Houston's French community may be small, but like most things French, it's left a lasting mark on the city's architecture and cuisine. Dating back to the early 19th century, French laborers were drawn to Houston's growing port industries, and their influence has since woven itself into the city's art, architecture, fashion, and food. One of the best places to embrace this heritage is at The Marlene, a brand new hotel that blends vintage Parisian interiors with a generous dose of Southern Texas charm.
The hotel may be one of Houston's newest, but the building itself — and every object inside — is far from new. It's housed in the John S. Steward House, a registered Neoclassical home in the residential Montrose neighborhood. It's just a few minutes' walk from the lively urban hub of Midtown Houston and less than a 30-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. It's also a 15-minute drive from Christie's, Houston's oldest restaurant, and only a 40-minute walk from the Museum District, the center of Houston's art and museum scene.
Like many storied Southern homes, this grand residence was built in 1910 and has been thoughtfully reworked to preserve its historic grandeur while adding modern comforts. Originally designed by George H Fruehling, a prominent architect of the time, the home is said to have had seven rooms, a music room, and a conservatory. Today, many of the original details remain, from the soaring ceilings and wooden floors, to the double-story Southern porch, and warm sun room. Thanks to careful restoration by interior designers and architects under the guidance of Preservation Houston, the building has retained the character and charm of its century-long history.
The Marlene was founded by an antique collector and influencer
Now transformed into a boutique hotel with nine rooms and a refined cocktail bar named Madonna, The Marlene is the creative vision of antiques collector and social media influencer Lily Barfield. Having collected and curated vintage interior finds through her online shop, Lily's Vintage Finds, opening an inn decorated with her eclectic treasures felt like the natural next step in Barfield's business ventures. In an interview with Country Living, Barfield said, "Every object has a story, and every corner invites you to stay just a little longer." True to her word, Barfield reportedly traveled to France no fewer than six times to select the antiques that now fill The Marlene. In many ways, the hotel acts as the first physical location for her online store. Ironically, it's not the first time the home has been used as an antiques showroom. In the mid 20th century, Caroline Antiques operated from the house.
The hotel officially opened its doors on the June 28, 2025, just in time for the height of summer. For Barfield, antiques and hospitality go hand in hand. As she puts it: "Pieces with history bring a certain warmth and character to a space, and that feeling is exactly what so many hospitality concepts are chasing".
Every chair you sit on and every plate you eat off has been intentionally chosen to complement the space. Barfield notes the similarities she finds between her roots in southern Louisiana and the unhurried lifestyle of the south of France. While most of the inn's furniture, crockery, and art come from Parisian and Provençal flea markets, a fair share of objects was also sourced from the Houston Historic Salvage Warehouse.
The Marlene goes above and beyond the classification of a traditional boutique hotel
Each suite at The Marlene is named after a woman who has played an important role in Lily Barfield's life. The hotel itself is named for her grandmother, whom she describes as an inspirational force of nature who pursued what she wanted without hesitation. The most famous suite is called the Nanette Suite, which spans more than 330 square feet and features its own porch and speakeasy-style bar. The largest suite, the Mia Suite, covers 450 square feet. Each room is entirely distinct, designed around a core object, art piece, or piece of furniture that Barfield has chosen as the cornerstone of the room.
Staying at The Marlene is not cheap, but it's one of those accommodations you will want to linger in. A night in the Nanette Suite starts at $480, while a more affordable option, such as the smaller Sophie Room, begins at $260 before tax. Each morning, a French Provence-inspired breakfast of home-baked pastries and traditional espresso is served in the sunroom and is included in the nightly rate. True to the French theme, pastries are served straight from handwoven bread baskets sourced from Provance. While the decor leans antique, all rooms are equipped with modern amenities including a TV, coffee machine, clothes steamer, and complimentary toiletries.
With its ruby-red wood paneling and deep blue, star-studded ceiling, Bar Madonna is the perfect spot for a nightcap before retreating to your private suite. It's named for the giant Virgin Mary wall piece sourced from an old European church. The bar is open to the public from 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weeknights and until 11 p.m. on weekends.