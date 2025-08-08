One Of Houston's Newest Hotels Is A Vintage Parisian Dream Blending French Antiques And Texas Charm

Houston's French community may be small, but like most things French, it's left a lasting mark on the city's architecture and cuisine. Dating back to the early 19th century, French laborers were drawn to Houston's growing port industries, and their influence has since woven itself into the city's art, architecture, fashion, and food. One of the best places to embrace this heritage is at The Marlene, a brand new hotel that blends vintage Parisian interiors with a generous dose of Southern Texas charm.

The hotel may be one of Houston's newest, but the building itself — and every object inside — is far from new. It's housed in the John S. Steward House, a registered Neoclassical home in the residential Montrose neighborhood. It's just a few minutes' walk from the lively urban hub of Midtown Houston and less than a 30-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. It's also a 15-minute drive from Christie's, Houston's oldest restaurant, and only a 40-minute walk from the Museum District, the center of Houston's art and museum scene.

Like many storied Southern homes, this grand residence was built in 1910 and has been thoughtfully reworked to preserve its historic grandeur while adding modern comforts. Originally designed by George H Fruehling, a prominent architect of the time, the home is said to have had seven rooms, a music room, and a conservatory. Today, many of the original details remain, from the soaring ceilings and wooden floors, to the double-story Southern porch, and warm sun room. Thanks to careful restoration by interior designers and architects under the guidance of Preservation Houston, the building has retained the character and charm of its century-long history.