The Beloved Texas City With A Renowned Art And Museum Scene That Rivals New York City's (Without The Costs)
From MoMA to the Met to the highly rated Frick Collection, New York City's museums have long held a fierce reputation among culture lovers worldwide. Yet, with the Big Apple named the second-most expensive city on the planet in 2025 by wealth firm Henley & Partners, even the most dedicated art fans may think twice before planning a trip. For culture vultures seeking an alternative U.S. destination, Houston might come as a surprise. A city that ticks all the boxes with its dynamic mix of contemporary galleries, vibrant mural culture, and deep reverence for the fine arts, comes without the extortionate price tag.
Even away from its unbelievable museums and galleries, Houston has something for everyone, from its incredible food scene (with Christie's Seafood and Steaks a must-try) and various green spaces to an enormous theater district. Even outside of the city, there is so much to offer, from Texas' largest lagoon to Brazos Bend State Park where visitors can partake in all sorts of activities including hiking, biking, horseback riding, and fishing, as well as saying a friendly hello to the alligators.
Houston art museums you can visit for free
A wonderful surprise for lots of visitors to Houston is the fact that so many of its top exhibitions can be accessed without even spending a dollar. From Tuesday to Sunday, guests can visit The Rothko Chapel for free. The space contains 14 murals from U.S. artist Mark Rothko. Outside, visitors can enjoy the "Broken Obelisk" sculpture dedicated to civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Rothko Chapel is directly next door to five buildings known as The Menil Collection, which host temporary exhibitions dedicated to art from across the globe, from both the modern era as well as previous centuries gone by. Like The Rothko Chapel, The Menil can also be enjoyed free of charge, but it is important to note that it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The works of contemporary photographers are on display at the Houston Center for Photography, and free in-person tours are available to groups of more than five people on Wednesdays to Fridays. Meanwhile, for families looking for a free educational activity that will be sure to engage the little ones, look no further than the Children's Museum, which offers free admission on Thursday evenings between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. There are always discoveries for kids to make there, as they immerse themselves in the interactive displays that cover a range of topics about the world around them.
More Houston attractions worth visiting
No tour of Houston is complete without a short trip beyond the city center to NASA's Johnson Space Center. With admission around $30 (as of this writing) if booked online, the immersive exhibits are truly something out of this world. The center offers fascinating insights into astronaut training and mission control, while the Starship Gallery houses genuine space artifacts, including a moon rock that visitors can touch.
Back in the heart of the city, pride of place goes to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH), the "largest cultural institution in the region." The museum's remarkable collection has featured visiting works by some of the world's most celebrated artists, including Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, and Auguste Renoir. Houston's cultural riches extend well beyond its museums. The city's creative spirit is reflected in its intimate jazz clubs such as The Red Cat, the acclaimed Houston Ballet, and a thriving comedy circuit with numerous clubs including Houston Improv, all contributing to the dynamic fabric of the city, making Houston a cultural powerhouse definitely worth visiting.