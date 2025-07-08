The Beloved Texas City With A Renowned Art And Museum Scene That Rivals New York City's (Without The Costs)

A wonderful surprise for lots of visitors to Houston is the fact that so many of its top exhibitions can be accessed without even spending a dollar. From Tuesday to Sunday, guests can visit The Rothko Chapel for free. The space contains 14 murals from U.S. artist Mark Rothko. Outside, visitors can enjoy the "Broken Obelisk" sculpture dedicated to civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Rothko Chapel is directly next door to five buildings known as The Menil Collection, which host temporary exhibitions dedicated to art from across the globe, from both the modern era as well as previous centuries gone by. Like The Rothko Chapel, The Menil can also be enjoyed free of charge, but it is important to note that it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The works of contemporary photographers are on display at the Houston Center for Photography, and free in-person tours are available to groups of more than five people on Wednesdays to Fridays. Meanwhile, for families looking for a free educational activity that will be sure to engage the little ones, look no further than the Children's Museum, which offers free admission on Thursday evenings between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. There are always discoveries for kids to make there, as they immerse themselves in the interactive displays that cover a range of topics about the world around them.