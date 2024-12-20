Houston's Oldest Restaurant Is A Gulf Coast Seafood Gem Serving Up 'Innovative Culinary Creations'

As the largest Texas city on the Gulf Coast, Houston is a remarkable place that's well worth visiting. However, while this city has plenty of attractions, it's really the food that draws visitors from all corners of the globe. In fact, in 2024, Houston was one of several Texas cities earning its first-ever Michelin Star.

But it's not just Michelin-level food being served at Houston-area restaurants. One of the most well-known and revered spots is a top-notch soul food restaurant, voted one of "America's best eateries."

For this culinary expedition, though, we're going back in time. Not literally, but we'll be visiting the oldest operating restaurant in Houston. When it opened, World War I was still raging, and the city's population was just around 100,000, which is a fraction of the 6.7 million that live in the greater Houston Metro area today. Yes, Christie's Seafood and Steaks has seen a lot in over 100 years, and we're about to find out why it's stayed so popular for so long.