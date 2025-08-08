One Of Europe's Wildest Parks Offers Legendary Hiking, Rushing Rivers, And Glimpses Of Elusive Wildlife

Wild pine forests hidden in dense fog. A deep blue river cutting through the pure white snow-covered landscape. Narrow suspension bridges over deep gorges and surging river rapids. Herds of reindeer peeling lichen off the trees with their teeth. This is Finland's Oulanka National Park. The landscape was shaped by the powerful Oulankajoki River, which is strong enough to rip full-grown trees along its banks out of the earth and carry them away in the current. The sound of its rushing waters can be heard throughout the forest. This staggeringly biodiverse park is more than 100 square miles of true wilderness, criss-crossed by quiet trails where you can feel utterly alone in nature. Living in the park, you'll find rare flowers being visited by flitting butterflies, birds singing in the trees, enormous moose meandering through the meadows, and huge golden eagles soaring overhead.

This wild landscape is close to the Arctic Circle, so if you want to explore it for yourself, you should expect to embark on a journey to reach it. If you're coming from outside the country, your best bet is to fly into Kuusamo Airport. Even if you're already in Finland, if you're visiting destinations further south, like Tampere, the lakeside "sauna capital of the world," you will probably need to book a flight anyway, unless you want to spend close to nine hours on the road to get there. You will also need to book yourself a seat on one of the shuttle buses that go into the park from the airport. You will be on the road for at least an extra 45 minutes before you're within the park's borders, but it's still the fastest way to reach this rugged landscape.