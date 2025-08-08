One Of Europe's Wildest Parks Offers Legendary Hiking, Rushing Rivers, And Glimpses Of Elusive Wildlife
Wild pine forests hidden in dense fog. A deep blue river cutting through the pure white snow-covered landscape. Narrow suspension bridges over deep gorges and surging river rapids. Herds of reindeer peeling lichen off the trees with their teeth. This is Finland's Oulanka National Park. The landscape was shaped by the powerful Oulankajoki River, which is strong enough to rip full-grown trees along its banks out of the earth and carry them away in the current. The sound of its rushing waters can be heard throughout the forest. This staggeringly biodiverse park is more than 100 square miles of true wilderness, criss-crossed by quiet trails where you can feel utterly alone in nature. Living in the park, you'll find rare flowers being visited by flitting butterflies, birds singing in the trees, enormous moose meandering through the meadows, and huge golden eagles soaring overhead.
This wild landscape is close to the Arctic Circle, so if you want to explore it for yourself, you should expect to embark on a journey to reach it. If you're coming from outside the country, your best bet is to fly into Kuusamo Airport. Even if you're already in Finland, if you're visiting destinations further south, like Tampere, the lakeside "sauna capital of the world," you will probably need to book a flight anyway, unless you want to spend close to nine hours on the road to get there. You will also need to book yourself a seat on one of the shuttle buses that go into the park from the airport. You will be on the road for at least an extra 45 minutes before you're within the park's borders, but it's still the fastest way to reach this rugged landscape.
Explore the wild Oulanka National Park from the trails
The appeal of Oulanka National Park is certainly the natural landscape, but one of the most popular features is actually manmade. On the three-hour Pieni Karhunkierros Trail, three suspension bridges stretch over the river, offering incredible views of the pine forest reflected in the calm water below. If you are hiking in the frigid winter weather, there are shelters along the way where you can stop and warm up. If you're in the park to see reindeer, not bridges, consider the Könkään Keino Trail instead. Along the way, you will see water flowing between mossy rocks and, hopefully, herds of reindeer traversing the landscape with you.
While there's a lot of longer treks within the park to explore, you don't necessarily have to prepare to be on the trail all afternoon to experience the wild landscape. The best trail to see the park is actually one of the shorter treks, and it's not one of those trails that are only for experienced hikers. In around an hour, you can see some of the most powerful rapids in Oulanka National Park, misty forests, marshland, and rugged cliffs along the Kiutaköngäs Trail.
Seek out the best sights in Oulanka National Park in any season
If you're interested in the rare plantlife of Oulanka National Park, this is a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers in bloom in the springtime. The short Hiiden Hurmos trail, in particular, is known for its beautiful calypso orchids. While you might think of orchids as a tropical plant, there are actually many varieties that bloom in far colder environments, including in and around the Arctic. Many hikers choose the summer for their trips to Oulanka National Park; the weather is beautiful, and there are flowers still blooming. Some people even dip their feet in the shockingly cold water to cool off after a long, hot hike through the wilderness.
Although there are plenty of pines in Oulanka National Park, there are enough leafy trees that in the autumn, the entire park bursts into brilliant yellows, oranges, and golds. There are also fewer mosquitoes that tend to terrorize those walking the trails. If you're looking for a real challenge, however, consider coming to Oulanka in the winter. Make no mistake, this is a difficult proposition, but if you strap on your snowshoes, many of the trails will still be open to you, including Pieni Karhunkierros, Könkään Keino, and Kiutaköngäs trails. If you're willing to brave the frozen temperatures, however, the spectacular sight of the icy blue rapids rushing through the park, blanketed in snow, is unbeatable.