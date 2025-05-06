The World's 'Sauna Capital' Is Situated Between Two Lakes In A Wildly Underrated Urban European Paradise
While Lithuania was named Europe's top wellness destination of 2025, sauna culture has always been second nature in Scandinavia, and it should come as no surprise that the "sauna capital of the world" is located in Finland. A two-hour drive from Helsinki, the town of Tampere was given the moniker by the International Sauna Association and the Finnish Sauna Society. While that's a pretty big claim to make, around 70 public saunas within the region seem to back it up (that's the most in Finland). Consistently ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world, the Finns might be onto something with all those trips to the sauna.
Part of UNESCO's list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the sauna in Finland is deeply ingrained in their culture and should always be preserved and protected. The perfect wellness respite while on a visit to Helsinki, Tampere makes for the perfect spa break in between seeing the sights in the capital city. Nestled between the Näsijärvi and Pyhäjärvi lakes, it makes sense that Tampere has so many saunas, since jumping in a lake for a cool plunge is an integral part of the sauna experience. Easily accessible by car, train, or bus, plan to spend at least four days in Tampere so you can allow for multiple sauna experiences, while also enjoying the best of the surrounding lakes and cosmopolitan city life.
How to sauna like a local in Finland
Sauna culture in Finland is everywhere. In private homes as well as public saunas, the sauna ritual in Finland goes way beyond washing oneself. For the Finns, a sauna experience is about cleansing one's body as well as the mind. Similar to meditation, the sauna provides an opportunity to embrace inner peace and is also considered a sacred space, or "church of nature." When water is splashed onto heated stones, it releases steam, or what Finns call the spirit "löyly." Smoke saunas are the most traditional (although there are fewer these days), wood-fired are most common, and electric are becoming more popular (despite being less authentic).
To sauna like a local, shower first. Depending on sauna rules, you'll know if bathing suits are allowed or not, but going in nude (covered by a towel) is common. If you want the maximum amount of heat, sit as high up as possible. Splash water on the stones and embrace the steam. If birch branches are available, gently tap them over your body to improve circulation. When the heat becomes unbearable, go outside for a cold plunge in a lake, stream, or cold shower-whatever's available. Then, go back to repeat the ritual. Most Finns repeat the cycle several times, ending with a final shower.
The oldest sauna in Finland, Rajaportti, is a must-visit. If you want to try a smoke sauna, Kuurakaltio sauna is a great choice for something unique. Located next to a crystalline stream, winter visitors might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. You really can't go wrong when choosing a sauna as they're simply everywhere, even on a ferry, like Viking Line and Tallink-Silja, or in a ski gondola, like the one in Ylläs.
Where to eat, sleep, drink, and play in Tampere
In Finland, Helsinki gets all the attention (and tourists) for being a cool capital city, and Lapland's Northern Lights views draw visitors north, but Tampere is the country's sleeper hit. The third largest city in the country is brimming with great places to eat, drink, and sleep, and it's ready for its close-up.
Finnish cinnamon rolls should be the first thing on your list to eat –– and Bakery Café Puusti makes some of the best, according to reviews on TripAdvisor. Opened in 1901, the Tampere Market Hall is the largest indoor market in Scandinavia and boasts over 30 vendors and international food stands. Pyynikki Observation Tower Donut Café has been family-owned for 30 years and continues to make signature donuts that visitors enjoy before ascending the observation tower for stunning birds-eye views of Tampere. Another must-visit is Saunaravintola Kuuma Tampere. Located on the shore of Lake Pyhäjärvi, this cozy spot features a wood-fired and smoke sauna, a café, and a restaurant highlighting the best of Nordic gastronomy with a sprawling terrace that's in high demand when the sun comes out. Designed to be a communal gathering space, visitors are invited to drop in for a drink, a sauna, a meal, or to spend the whole day relaxing there.
For accommodations, there's a wide range of options available throughout Tampere, from boutique hotels to B&Bs and farm stays. In the city center, the green hotel leader Scandic has several locations. If you're looking for a bit more privacy, Villa Merja's Garden is a luxury private villa that features private saunas and a jacuzzi on Lake Näsijärvi. For something a little more rustic, Luomajärvi Kievari is a traditional farm that features treehouses, converted barn stays, and wooden tents.