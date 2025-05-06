The World's 'Sauna Capital' Is Situated Between Two Lakes In A Wildly Underrated Urban European Paradise

Sauna culture in Finland is everywhere. In private homes as well as public saunas, the sauna ritual in Finland goes way beyond washing oneself. For the Finns, a sauna experience is about cleansing one's body as well as the mind. Similar to meditation, the sauna provides an opportunity to embrace inner peace and is also considered a sacred space, or "church of nature." When water is splashed onto heated stones, it releases steam, or what Finns call the spirit "löyly." Smoke saunas are the most traditional (although there are fewer these days), wood-fired are most common, and electric are becoming more popular (despite being less authentic).

To sauna like a local, shower first. Depending on sauna rules, you'll know if bathing suits are allowed or not, but going in nude (covered by a towel) is common. If you want the maximum amount of heat, sit as high up as possible. Splash water on the stones and embrace the steam. If birch branches are available, gently tap them over your body to improve circulation. When the heat becomes unbearable, go outside for a cold plunge in a lake, stream, or cold shower-whatever's available. Then, go back to repeat the ritual. Most Finns repeat the cycle several times, ending with a final shower.

The oldest sauna in Finland, Rajaportti, is a must-visit. If you want to try a smoke sauna, Kuurakaltio sauna is a great choice for something unique. Located next to a crystalline stream, winter visitors might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. You really can't go wrong when choosing a sauna as they're simply everywhere, even on a ferry, like Viking Line and Tallink-Silja, or in a ski gondola, like the one in Ylläs.