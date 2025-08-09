This Breathtaking Ohio Waterfall Tucked Between Akron And Columbus Provides A Stunning Display All Year Long

Waterfall aficionados will rightly see Dundee Falls as a relatively smaller cascade, especially in comparison to Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which has the most stunning waterfall views of any Midwestern national park. Heck, Ohio alone has over 200 other waterfalls. So what makes Dundee so special? The falls' diminutive size creates an approachable waterfall that's stunning yet fathomable. It's the sort of sojourn with nature's majesty that embraces instead of overwhelms. However, you'll need to reach Dundee Falls first.

A majority of your trip and energy will be spent on the 2-mile round-trip hike to reach Dundee Falls, a journey accessible to nearly everyone that takes about 45 minutes. The moderate intensity trek follows a gentle creek as rocky outcrops rise up and hemlock trees pass by, all leading to the falls. Passing over, around, and under logs, Dundee Falls' characteristic hum will grow louder and louder, letting you know you're headed in the right direction. The trailhead leaves you at the top of the falls, with a little bit of extra effort needed to reach the wading pool and grotto below. For stretches, you'll feel like a character in a Hans Christian Anderson story — minus the evil witch. No need to leave bread crumbs, though, as past visitors have left a well-trodden path to follow.

Consider making a day of your visit, taking in all the Beach City Wildlife Area has to offer. Birders, photographers, hikers, trail runners, hunters, rock climbers, and anglers will all find something to do after visiting the falls.