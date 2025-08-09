This Breathtaking Ohio Waterfall Tucked Between Akron And Columbus Provides A Stunning Display All Year Long
You know that old cliche about the journey beating the destination? Well, it's not always true. Sometimes the journey and its end are equally worthy, like with Dundee Falls, a cascade hidden in some of Ohio's thicker forests. Tucked between Akron and Columbus, this breathtaking, hidden gem provides a stunning display all year long. The hike there matches the picturesque, relaxing atmosphere of the falls themselves.
The 15-foot-tall waterfall rests within the Beach City Wildlife Area, a 2,000-acre tract of the Buckeye State's Amish Country, a wildlife preserve containing varied landscapes, from marshes to woods and meadows. A rushing creek eroding the Dundee Sandstone wall forms the falls. Ohio specializes in matching destinations with excellent adventures, especially when rushing water is involved. The outdoor glass-bottom bridge overlooking a waterfall at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges Park, for example, makes the trip as breathtaking as Minnehaha Falls themselves.
Hike to Dundee Falls
Waterfall aficionados will rightly see Dundee Falls as a relatively smaller cascade, especially in comparison to Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which has the most stunning waterfall views of any Midwestern national park. Heck, Ohio alone has over 200 other waterfalls. So what makes Dundee so special? The falls' diminutive size creates an approachable waterfall that's stunning yet fathomable. It's the sort of sojourn with nature's majesty that embraces instead of overwhelms. However, you'll need to reach Dundee Falls first.
A majority of your trip and energy will be spent on the 2-mile round-trip hike to reach Dundee Falls, a journey accessible to nearly everyone that takes about 45 minutes. The moderate intensity trek follows a gentle creek as rocky outcrops rise up and hemlock trees pass by, all leading to the falls. Passing over, around, and under logs, Dundee Falls' characteristic hum will grow louder and louder, letting you know you're headed in the right direction. The trailhead leaves you at the top of the falls, with a little bit of extra effort needed to reach the wading pool and grotto below. For stretches, you'll feel like a character in a Hans Christian Anderson story — minus the evil witch. No need to leave bread crumbs, though, as past visitors have left a well-trodden path to follow.
Consider making a day of your visit, taking in all the Beach City Wildlife Area has to offer. Birders, photographers, hikers, trail runners, hunters, rock climbers, and anglers will all find something to do after visiting the falls.
Planning your trip to Dundee Falls
Visiting Dundee Falls requires a car, so if you're within driving distance, gas up and get behind the wheel. Canton is the closest major city, about half an hour away. Those looking to fly in should head to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, about 75 miles, or 90 minutes, away. Dundee itself has a smattering of private accommodations to book, costing between $200 and $750 a night, depending on your budget. If you want a bit more hustle and bustle, book a stay at Paradise Lake, a serene lakeside escape with unique luxury cabins that's half an hour away.
You can't pick a bad time to visit; Dundee Falls typically flows throughout the year. The scenery changes with the seasons, though. A brisk stroll in the spring or fall will reveal a bucolic little stream leading to the sounds of falling water. Summer transforms the trip into a shaded retreat, with a refreshing dip in the wading pool awaiting. Stop by in the dead of a rough winter, and the waterfalls transform into jagged white icicles pouring into a frozen slab. Bring your hiking gear, some bottled water, sunscreen, and a change of clothes.