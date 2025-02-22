A Hidden Gem In Ohio's Amish Country Is A Serene Lakeside Escape With Unique Luxury Cabins
Every state has its own charm, and Ohio is no exception, featuring places like White Star Quarry, a little-known Midwest destination where you can scuba dive in beautiful turquoise water. Almost every part of the state has something to pull in visitors, as one lake property in Ohio's Amish Country reveals. Paradise Lake is about an hour south of Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city full of urban and outdoor activities. It's a vacation you won't regret taking if you love cabins, lakes, luxury, and relaxation.
The lodging options at Paradise Lake offer plenty for visitors to enjoy. For starters, there are six properties to check out, each with its own unique flare. Four are A-frames: The BellA, The Zen Garden, The Olive, and The UtopiA. Depending on which one you select, the cabins can comfortably house two to five guests. Some are located right on the lake. The Olive is pet-friendly, and some of the cabins even have hot tubs for those who want a nice soak. Each cabin has a distinct theme and designs to ensure they truly stand out when it comes to places to stay.
The last two lodging options are American Nights and The Lodge, both of which are log cabins. American Nights can hold eight guests and has a hot tub, a putting green, full lake access, and a swing. As for The Lodge, it's an even bigger property able to handle 14 guests, right on the lake, with a hot tub and three floors to explore. You have the option of renting just one cabin for everyone, or booking the whole lake for private venues like weddings.
Paradise Lake offers a wedding venue and lodging suited to any need
The cabins at Paradise Lake are designed so guests can select their lodging option based on their own taste and needs. The minimum stay is two nights, and it costs around $500 to $700 per night, depending on when you visit and which cabin you choose. Included in this price is a fully-equipped kitchen and all the amenities you need to enjoy your stay. All you have to bring is food and your own personal items.
There are also options to rent the entire property for a wedding, and book a place to stay for your guests. While you are planning your wedding, see our tips for choosing the perfect venue for your destination wedding. Paradise Lake's wedding packages range from $6,500 to $17,500 depending on the number of guests you are hosting and the day of the week you choose for your wedding. The wedding packages include a two-night reservation, access to the entire Paradise Lake property, and a free one-night anniversary stay. Larger weddings include shuttle services.
It's easy to get to Paradise Lake. The closest major airport is Akron-Canton Regional Airport, about 40 miles north of New Philadelphia. From there, it's about a 50-minute drive to the lake. You can book a rideshare program or rent a car for the duration of your vacation. Paradise Lake's properties are open all year round and are made to be easily accessible even during the winter for most vehicles. Additionally, because the property is privately owned, you are permitted to catch-and-release fish and kayak in the lake, giving you plenty to enjoy outdoors. In addition, the property is gated, ensuring a sense of safety and security.
Exploring the area around Paradise Lake
With the high-quality kitchens, a hot tub, and watersports, you could stay at Paradise Lake for the entirety of your vacation and not want for anything. However, if you like to travel for the chance to experience new towns and cities, you may want to check out some of the nearby locations.
Paradise Lake is roughly 9 miles from New Philadelphia, Ohio. There are also a few small towns less than 10 miles away, including Yorktown, Stone Creek, Riverside Park, and Gnadenhutten, which are all easy enough to travel to from your cabins. In these towns and cities, you'll find museums, restaurants, golf courses, and stores to check out. If you don't want to spend a lot of time cooking during your cabin stay, you can travel to New Philadelphia and enjoy delicious steaks at The Pointe Dining. This restaurant is perfect for a quick trip back into civilization. There are also places to further enjoy the great outdoors, including biking trails. The smaller towns have parks, exciting outdoor experiences, historical buildings, museums, and more.
Though Paradise Lake is open all year round, generally, the summer months are considered the best time to visit, especially if you love outdoor activities. Between June and September, the temperatures are nice and warm, and the weather is fairly calm and sunny. In October, though, you have the chance to see beautiful changing leaves and get a great excuse to use the hot tubs. The winter is a fine option too, if you just want a cozy vacation where you can lounge around and snuggle up while it snows.