A Hidden Gem In Ohio's Amish Country Is A Serene Lakeside Escape With Unique Luxury Cabins

Every state has its own charm, and Ohio is no exception, featuring places like White Star Quarry, a little-known Midwest destination where you can scuba dive in beautiful turquoise water. Almost every part of the state has something to pull in visitors, as one lake property in Ohio's Amish Country reveals. Paradise Lake is about an hour south of Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city full of urban and outdoor activities. It's a vacation you won't regret taking if you love cabins, lakes, luxury, and relaxation.

The lodging options at Paradise Lake offer plenty for visitors to enjoy. For starters, there are six properties to check out, each with its own unique flare. Four are A-frames: The BellA, The Zen Garden, The Olive, and The UtopiA. Depending on which one you select, the cabins can comfortably house two to five guests. Some are located right on the lake. The Olive is pet-friendly, and some of the cabins even have hot tubs for those who want a nice soak. Each cabin has a distinct theme and designs to ensure they truly stand out when it comes to places to stay.

The last two lodging options are American Nights and The Lodge, both of which are log cabins. American Nights can hold eight guests and has a hot tub, a putting green, full lake access, and a swing. As for The Lodge, it's an even bigger property able to handle 14 guests, right on the lake, with a hot tub and three floors to explore. You have the option of renting just one cabin for everyone, or booking the whole lake for private venues like weddings.