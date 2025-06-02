Ohio Has A New Outdoor Glass-Bottom Bridge Overlooking A Waterfall
State parks are a budget-friendly way to experience the nation's diverse natural beauty, and Ohio has 76 of them. Each of these parks is unique, from the lakeside recreation at Punderson State Park to the towering trees and waterfalls of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio's state parks are all free to enter, with an abundance of activities and sights to see. If there's one place that deserves a top spot on your list, it's Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park, where a heart-pounding glass bridge meanders over a ledge. The park is known for its incredible rock formations, and the new Falls Edge Glass Walkway is the most thrilling way to experience them.
Unveiled in May 2025, the walkway features glass-paneled floors and a jutting overlook with views of the Minnehaha Falls. It twists over the Sylvan Creek Gorge, serving the double purpose of offering breathtaking views of the gorge while also safeguarding the park's ecosystem. While the glass walkway is a primary attraction, visitors can also hike numerous trails amid other geological marvels at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park and enjoy a picnic lunch in the stunning scenery.
Wander above the gorge at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park
Back in 2022, Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park received a lofty sum of state funding for improvements. Nearly three years later, the park finally revealed what it had been working on: the Falls Edge Glass Walkway. The glass-bottomed trail is 137 feet long, with views of the gorge below from a height of approximately 50 feet. "The Falls Edge Glass Walkway provides visitors with an unforgettable view of this beautiful park while helping us protect the delicate ecosystems and remarkable geology that make Nelson-Kennedy Ledges so special," said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director, Mary Mertz, in a press release.
One of those remarkable geological features is the Minnehaha Falls, which bookends the walkway. It's 18 feet tall and crashes down into the gorge right below your feet as you watch from the overlook. Sylvan Creek Gorge is visually striking — shaped over the course of millions of years, it's full of maze-like passages and outcrops that formed as layers of sandstone gradually slid downslope. You can find the glass walkway on the White Trail, which is a short 0.4-mile trek.
Planning a trip to Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park
If the Falls Edge Glass Walkway inspires you to visit Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park, all the better, as it's just the beginning of the magnificent sights waiting to be explored. All around the 167-acre park are fissures and ledges blanketed with ferns and wildflowers, along with 3 miles of hiking trails that wind through a beech-maple forest. At the north end of the park, the 0.75-mile Yellow Trail passes another waterfall, Cascade Falls, a 40-foot marvel that pours into a cave. Close to the glass walkway on the south side of the park, the Red Trail is only 0.5 miles long but is considered difficult, clambering through aptly-named tight passageways such as "The Squeeze" and "The Narrows."
You can visit Falls Edge Glass Walkway during the park's opening hours between sunrise and sunset. Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park is located in Garrettsville, Ohio, about a 50-minute drive from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). Also located just 30 minutes from the park is Chagrin Falls, a picture-perfect town with artistic energy, cascading falls, and cozy cafes, which serves as a wonderful pit stop for a post-hike treat or afternoon stroll.