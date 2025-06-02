Ohio Has A New Outdoor Glass-Bottom Bridge Overlooking A Waterfall

State parks are a budget-friendly way to experience the nation's diverse natural beauty, and Ohio has 76 of them. Each of these parks is unique, from the lakeside recreation at Punderson State Park to the towering trees and waterfalls of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio's state parks are all free to enter, with an abundance of activities and sights to see. If there's one place that deserves a top spot on your list, it's Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park, where a heart-pounding glass bridge meanders over a ledge. The park is known for its incredible rock formations, and the new Falls Edge Glass Walkway is the most thrilling way to experience them.

Unveiled in May 2025, the walkway features glass-paneled floors and a jutting overlook with views of the Minnehaha Falls. It twists over the Sylvan Creek Gorge, serving the double purpose of offering breathtaking views of the gorge while also safeguarding the park's ecosystem. While the glass walkway is a primary attraction, visitors can also hike numerous trails amid other geological marvels at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park and enjoy a picnic lunch in the stunning scenery.