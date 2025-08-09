There's One Way To Score A Shockingly Affordable RV Rental Even In Summer (If Your Plans Are Flexible)
Whether you are planning to road trip on one of the most scenic roads in America or you're just looking for a way to explore some national parks without having to set up your tent at half a dozen different campsites, an RV can be the perfect way to get the most out of your vacation. However, owning your own RV is a big investment (as they cost anywhere from $35,000 to $300,000, depending on what size you want and whether you plan to buy new or used), and rentals can be pricey too (usually more than $100 per night at time of writing). However, there is a way to enjoy a much, much cheaper RV vacation — if you're willing to be flexible about the dates of your trip and where you're going. It's called a relocation deal or a one-way special, and it only costs you a few dollars a night.
Sometimes, to keep up with demand, RV rental companies need to move their vehicles around the country. They could hire a driver to take them to a new city, but instead, they often rent out these RVs to roadtrippers interested in driving these one-way routes at serious discounts. You're doing the rental company a favor, and you're given the privilege of a cheap road trip. If you're willing to pick up a vehicle in one place and drop it off in another, you can expect to pay a lot less than you usually would for an RV. Scour the internet for one-way specials and relocation deals from RV rental companies and you may be able to snag an excellent rate for a summer road trip. Some companies offer 40-50% discounts on most trips, but the discounts can be as steep at 95% off. Some companies will let you use their RVs for just a dollar a day.
What kind of road trips can you book using a relocation deal?
If you're interested in visiting a major city like America's top summer destination, Las Vegas, you're in luck. RV rental companies often offer relocation deals for big cities like Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Seattle, and Orlando. If you were hoping to use these deals to add a few stops for a stunning U.S. road trip, you may have to pay an additional rate. Different rental companies may handle pricing differently, but often relocation deals come with a set number of days to get from Point A to Point B. Extra days means extra money.
For instance, an RV rental company might offer you four nights at $1 per night to get from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Considering that's about a 10-hour drive, you would probably have time to stay a night or two in Zion National Park along the way. However, if you want to add more days to the trip, you'll have to check the terms of the deal. There's typically a limit on how much longer you're allowed to take (usually just another day or two), and you may have to pay full rental rate for the additional nights.
How can you get a one-way special on an RV for your summer road trip?
Options for one-way special discounts can be found for destinations all around the world, especially in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Because they involve picking up and dropping off RVs from rental facilities, you will typically find that either or both the pick-up and drop-off location will be in a major city or travel hub. This is good news because, as the name implies, a one-way special only pays you to drive one way, so you'll need to find another way home when you're done.
Major RV rental companies will often list their available routes online, which should pop up as soon as you search for one-way specials or relocation deals. You will have to be flexible about where you're going, considering they only offer these deals when they need an RV moved from one specific spot to another. If you are willing to wait, however, you might be able to keep your eye out for the route you've been dreaming of — or at least one that's close enough to scratch that road trip itch. Just be aware that there is typically a specific date for these trips already set, since the company needs its vehicles by a certain date, so you will likely have to plan your trip around the rental, not the other way around. When you see the one you want, don't hesitate! These deals usually only apply to a few vehicles, so once somebody snags them, they're gone.