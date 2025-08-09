There's One Way To Score A Shockingly Affordable RV Rental Even In Summer (If Your Plans Are Flexible)

Whether you are planning to road trip on one of the most scenic roads in America or you're just looking for a way to explore some national parks without having to set up your tent at half a dozen different campsites, an RV can be the perfect way to get the most out of your vacation. However, owning your own RV is a big investment (as they cost anywhere from $35,000 to $300,000, depending on what size you want and whether you plan to buy new or used), and rentals can be pricey too (usually more than $100 per night at time of writing). However, there is a way to enjoy a much, much cheaper RV vacation — if you're willing to be flexible about the dates of your trip and where you're going. It's called a relocation deal or a one-way special, and it only costs you a few dollars a night.

Sometimes, to keep up with demand, RV rental companies need to move their vehicles around the country. They could hire a driver to take them to a new city, but instead, they often rent out these RVs to roadtrippers interested in driving these one-way routes at serious discounts. You're doing the rental company a favor, and you're given the privilege of a cheap road trip. If you're willing to pick up a vehicle in one place and drop it off in another, you can expect to pay a lot less than you usually would for an RV. Scour the internet for one-way specials and relocation deals from RV rental companies and you may be able to snag an excellent rate for a summer road trip. Some companies offer 40-50% discounts on most trips, but the discounts can be as steep at 95% off. Some companies will let you use their RVs for just a dollar a day.