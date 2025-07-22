'The Most Scenic Road Trip In America' Is A Breathtaking Route Through 5 States And 7 National Parks

If you're starting at the Canadian border, your first national park will be the stunning Crown of the Continent, Glacier National Park. Drive in through the St. Mary Entrance so that you can drive directly onto the Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of the country's most scenic roads. There, you're close to the big, year-round St. Mary Campground, so as long as you make reservations in advance, you'll have the perfect place to spend the night.

Next, make your way to the mountains of Grand Teton National Park. Route 89 is one of the main roads in Grand Teton, so you can't go wrong driving along it and seeing the incredible landscapes through your windshield. Consider pulling over at Elk Ranch Flats Turnout to look for bison and horses. For views, try Snake River Overlook and Glacier View Turnout to admire the jagged snowy peaks. The Lizard Creek Campground is right along Route 89, so it's a perfect place to spend a night before exploring Grand Teton in the morning.

Driving Route 89 is also the perfect way to enjoy the iconic Yellowstone National Park. Drive in through the north entrance in Gardiner and keep your eyes open for wildlife. You don't need to find specific pullouts in order to spot wildlife here. There will be incredible animals, from bison herds to (possibly) bears, around the roads. Drive carefully so that you don't harm any of the creatures that make Yellowstone their home. Less than 20 minutes off of Route 89, you'll find Canyon Campground. It's close to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, so you can visit the canyon first thing in the morning (and compare it to the actual Grand Canyon later in your trip).