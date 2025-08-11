Rick Steves Suggests One Genius Alternative To Renting A Car When Traveling In Europe

Public transport might be one of the most convenient ways to get around European cities, but some corners of the continent need to be explored by car, like hilltop villages or remote coastal towns. Car rentals are the default option for many, but savvy travelers, especially those staying longer in a destination, should consider car leasing — a little-known but highly cost-effective alternative. Under the right circumstances, leasing can offer significant savings and greater flexibility.

This is what travel expert Rick Steves says he does while in the Old Continent, per his article "Leasing a Car in Europe (and Other Rental Alternatives)" on his website. Leasing programs, like those offered by Renault Eurodrive, Citroën EuroPass, and Peugeot Open Europe, are specifically designed for non-EU residents staying up to five and a half months. These programs provide brand-new vehicles with all-inclusive pricing: taxes, registration, and comprehensive zero-deductible insurance for theft and collision are all included. For instance, as of this writing, booking agency Auto Europe leases compact cars like the Dacia Sandero for around $1,140 for 21 days, a price that rivals or even undercuts traditional car rental rates once you factor in insurance and other add-ons. Steves notes in his article that "In general, the longer you lease the car, the lower the price."

Car leasing can also be a lifesaver for younger travelers, as it sidesteps one of the most frustrating hurdles of traditional car rentals: age restrictions. Most European rental car companies impose hefty surcharges or outright refuse service to drivers under 25. In contrast, short-term lease programs like Renault Eurodrive and Car-2-Europe allow drivers as young as 18 years old.