This Central European Road Trip Wraps Seven Fairytale Castles Into One Awe-Inspiring Route

One of the great things about the Royal Seven curated road trip is that since all of its castles are within the same region, you can spend more time exploring and learning about each one. Plus, the guided tours are focused on telling some of the region's most interesting stories. You start the trip at Terme Čatež, a thermal bath complex on the Sava River, to get a digital, interactive overview of the castles you're about to see.

The tour's first castle, a former monastery, is in the island town of Kostanjevica na Krki. It's a 13th-century Cistercian monastery surrounded by oak sculptures, and within the building, there is a Slovenian expressionist art museum. Afterward, you'll head to Castle Mokrice, set among an English park. While many of the castles around the Posavje region have a medieval feel and history, Mokrice's a bit different in that it was influenced by the aristocracy of the 19th century.

At the renaissance-style Brežice Castle, you'll get a private tour, which includes the Knight's Hall, known for its beautiful baroque frescoes. By around 5 p.m., you'll arrive at one of the road trip's most unique experiences: visiting the Rajhenburg Castle, where you can also take a chocolate workshop. This is one of the oldest castles on the route, with parts of it still preserved from the 12th century. Its history is fascinating, having cycled through the roles of noble estate, monastery, and deportation camp during World War II. Finally, the road trip ends with a visit to Sevnica Castle around 9 p.m. As night falls over the castle, Countess Mathilde (who was its last owner) tells stories about its past.