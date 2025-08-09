One Of Florida's Oldest Towns Is A Secret Gulf Coast Beauty With Scottish Charm, Beaches, And Shops

If you're looking for white sand and blue water in Florida, there are plenty of great places you can go. Well-known destinations like Miami may immediately come to mind when you think of the state's oceanside getaways, but if your idea of paradise includes a more laid-back vibe with unspoiled beaches, you may want to look into some of the Sunshine State's hidden gems. For example, Dunedin is a tucked-away spot that is home to twin-sister island beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast. You may never have heard of this charming town, but it is one of Florida's best-kept secrets.

In addition to stunning beaches, Dunedin also has a quaint downtown filled with cute shops. As you stroll the streets, you'll see eclectic local boutiques, antique stores, ice cream parlors, and some local breweries. When you make your way through town, you'll also notice the town's strong Scottish heritage that is apparent in the street names such as Scotland Street and Louden Avenue. Some of the neighborhoods like Loch Lomond, Brae-Moor, and Stirling Heights pay homage through their names as well.

If you're hoping to visit Dunedin, you're in luck. It's pretty simple to get there since the Tampa International Airport (TPA) (one of the best airports in the country) is only 30 minutes away. It's easy to stay for a few days, too. Once you're in Dunedin, you'll find multiple hotels and bed and breakfasts to choose from.