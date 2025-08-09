One Of Florida's Oldest Towns Is A Secret Gulf Coast Beauty With Scottish Charm, Beaches, And Shops
If you're looking for white sand and blue water in Florida, there are plenty of great places you can go. Well-known destinations like Miami may immediately come to mind when you think of the state's oceanside getaways, but if your idea of paradise includes a more laid-back vibe with unspoiled beaches, you may want to look into some of the Sunshine State's hidden gems. For example, Dunedin is a tucked-away spot that is home to twin-sister island beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast. You may never have heard of this charming town, but it is one of Florida's best-kept secrets.
In addition to stunning beaches, Dunedin also has a quaint downtown filled with cute shops. As you stroll the streets, you'll see eclectic local boutiques, antique stores, ice cream parlors, and some local breweries. When you make your way through town, you'll also notice the town's strong Scottish heritage that is apparent in the street names such as Scotland Street and Louden Avenue. Some of the neighborhoods like Loch Lomond, Brae-Moor, and Stirling Heights pay homage through their names as well.
If you're hoping to visit Dunedin, you're in luck. It's pretty simple to get there since the Tampa International Airport (TPA) (one of the best airports in the country) is only 30 minutes away. It's easy to stay for a few days, too. Once you're in Dunedin, you'll find multiple hotels and bed and breakfasts to choose from.
Dunedin embraces its Scottish heritage
Dunedin's deep Scottish roots go back to 1885, with the arrival of two merchants from Scotland. The town even has its own coat of arms that showcases several items of Scottish heritage. In addition, they maintain a sister city partnership with Stirling, Scotland. Dunedin fully embraces its Scottish legacy, and visitors with Scottish roots can do the same. A stop by the Celtic Shop of Dunedin is a must for those looking for wares from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and Cornwall. They have authentic tartan items that were made in Scotland, and over 500 different tartans are represented.
The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation also works hard throughout the year to keep the Scottish spirit alive in the community. They host the Dunedin Highland Games and Festival, which happens in April. If you visit, you'll get to see Scottish athletics, piping and drumming, and Highland dancing. There's also a Highland trail run 5K race. The annual Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival happens in November. There are also workshops where you can embrace the Scottish heritage and learn traditional skills such as piping, drumming, and dancing.
Dunedin is home to some of Florida's best Gulf Coast beaches
The secret has gotten out about Dunedin's nearest beach; Honeymoon Island State Park has become Florida's most-visited state park. Here you'll find more than four miles of white sand beaches, and they even have free beach wheelchairs available for visitors to use. In addition to swimming in the crystal clear waters, you can hike along the nature trail, fish, or rent a bike and cycle through the park. You can also rent kayaks onsite and take a paddle through Pelican Cove. Honeymoon Island is only about 15 minutes from downtown Dunedin.
There's another secluded, secret beach you have to check out while you're in town. Those who are up for a short boat ride will have the opportunity to explore Caladesi Island, one of the most underrated gems on Florida's Gulf Coast. You can't drive a car to this spot, but you can reach this scenic island by hopping on a ferry from Honeymoon Island. The reviews on Tripadvisor say it's worth the journey, with one sharing, "The beach was amazing with blue water, white sand, and lots of sand dollars and shells. We rented an umbrella and chairs to keep us from too much sun and stayed for nearly 3 hours. On the ferry ride back to Honeymoon Island, the captains kept us amused with stories and trivia, and when we spotted a pod of dolphins — they paused for a while for everyone to see them and get pictures."