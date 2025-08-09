A Once-Blighted LA Suburb Moved Its Downtown To Create A Thriving, Walkable District Full Of Shops And Eateries
Like other American cities that have undergone impressive urban transformations — such as Rochester, New York, which recently reinvented its downtown into an exciting "neighborhood of play," and Decatur, Georgia, now known as Atlanta's most family-friendly suburb — Brea, situated in Northern Orange County, transformed what was once a collection of blighted buildings into a thriving, pedestrian-oriented district. This Southern California city, located just 25 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and approximately 45 minutes by car (sans traffic), is the perfect weekend getaway for visitors from out of state or the Los Angeles area.
Brea's roots trace back to the late 19th century, when it thrived as an oil boomtown — hence borrowing its name, "Brea," from the Spanish word for tar. After oil production declined, the city became known for its citrus groves and later grew into a post-war suburban community. By the 1970s and 1980s, however, Brea's downtown had fallen into decline as commerce shifted to the new Brea Mall, leaving the city core with aging structures and diminished foot traffic. Recognizing the need for revitalization, Brea launched a major downtown transformation in the 1990s, ultimately demolishing deteriorated buildings and acquiring 60 acres of city center land. Today, Brea features walkable Birch Street lined with acclaimed eateries, lively public spaces, and a thriving small-town atmosphere, making it a standout Southern California suburb celebrated for its transformation and warmth.
Brea's walkable hub of diverse eateries
Tourists and residents alike love downtown Brea's walkability, a refreshing change of pace in a region known for its car dependency. The city used clever design strategies to make walking comfortable all year round, with historic elements adding to its charm. Birch Street and Brea Boulevard is the intersection that serves as the spine of the reimagined district. This lively half-mile stretch is lined with an eclectic mix of boutique shops, beauty salons, and diverse eateries.
Bruno's Italian Kitchen on West Birch Street offers alfresco dining with fresh pasta and homemade bites around $20 to $30 per entrée, making it an inviting yet moderately priced destination. Meanwhile, Bruxie serves inventive waffle sandwiches and casual fare for about the same price range. For tourists who want to dip into modern Mexican flavors, try Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen, where food is served in a trendy outdoor setting. Another much-raved-about place in the area is Old Brea Chop House — boasting a 4.6 rating on TripAdvisor, at the time of writing — which oozes an upscale yet cozy blend of historic charm and modern dining with its steak and seafood offerings. For a casual night out with comfort food and craft cocktails, don't miss Reunion Kitchen + Drink on South Brea Boulevard, complemented by Olive Pit Grill's Mediterranean favorites next door.
Where to stay and shop in Brea
For shopping enthusiasts, Brea offers an impressive variety of retail experiences. You'll find independent clothing boutiques like Kaitlyn Clothing and Stitch & Feather, and art-inspired gifts at the Brea Gallery's downtown shop. The city is home to several retail hubs, including the aforementioned Brea Mall, Brea Marketplace, Brea Gateway, Brea Union Plaza, East Imperial Center, and more. Brea Mall stands out as a retail landmark, boasting over 175 specialty stores and restaurants amid elegant Italian tile walkways and curated artwork, anchored by major department stores. Those seeking a different kind of shopping experience can take a short drive to Costa Mesa's The LAB Anti-Mall, an eclectic, art-filled space brimming with creative shops and unique eateries.
Aside from its year-round attractions, the city also hosts a number of annual events. Taste of Brea draws thousands to its downtown core to celebrate the diverse flavors of the community. Brea Fest is known as the city's "tastiest celebration," featuring art, performances, and delicious bites from local restaurants every August.
Those spending a night or two in Brea have excellent options for accommodations nearby. For example, The Residence Inn by Marriott Anaheim Brea offers extended-stay amenities perfect for longer visits. John Wayne Airport-Orange County (SNA) is located approximately 20 miles from the hotel, providing a convenient alternative to LAX.