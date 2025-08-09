A Once-Blighted LA Suburb Moved Its Downtown To Create A Thriving, Walkable District Full Of Shops And Eateries

Like other American cities that have undergone impressive urban transformations — such as Rochester, New York, which recently reinvented its downtown into an exciting "neighborhood of play," and Decatur, Georgia, now known as Atlanta's most family-friendly suburb — Brea, situated in Northern Orange County, transformed what was once a collection of blighted buildings into a thriving, pedestrian-oriented district. This Southern California city, located just 25 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and approximately 45 minutes by car (sans traffic), is the perfect weekend getaway for visitors from out of state or the Los Angeles area.

Brea's roots trace back to the late 19th century, when it thrived as an oil boomtown — hence borrowing its name, "Brea," from the Spanish word for tar. After oil production declined, the city became known for its citrus groves and later grew into a post-war suburban community. By the 1970s and 1980s, however, Brea's downtown had fallen into decline as commerce shifted to the new Brea Mall, leaving the city core with aging structures and diminished foot traffic. Recognizing the need for revitalization, Brea launched a major downtown transformation in the 1990s, ultimately demolishing deteriorated buildings and acquiring 60 acres of city center land. Today, Brea features walkable Birch Street lined with acclaimed eateries, lively public spaces, and a thriving small-town atmosphere, making it a standout Southern California suburb celebrated for its transformation and warmth.