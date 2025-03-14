An Upstate New York City Has Reinvented Its Walkable Downtown As An Exciting 'Neighborhood Of Play'

When Rochester's Inner Loop freeway was first built, it cut through historic neighborhoods, displacing homes, businesses, and hotels in the name of car-centric urban planning. The wide, sunken expressway created a divide between downtown and the outer communities. But by the early 2000s, it had become clear that Rochester's reduced population didn't need such a sprawling highway, and in 2014, the city began an ambitious project to fill in portions of it and reclaim the land for public use. To Bloomberg, Erik Frisch, the city's deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development, described the change: "If you're familiar at all with what was the Inner Loop, then it is surreal when people come back to town." What was once wasted space is now a well-connected, walkable area.

The Strong National Museum of Play played a key role in shaping the neighborhood. The museum agreed to replace its large surface parking lot with a new parking garage, allowing for better road connections and more development space. In 2023, the museum unveiled a massive 90,000-square-foot expansion, celebrated with speeches from New York politicians.

Inside, the museum is full of must-see toy history and hands-on exhibits. Visitors can step into the Infinity Arcade, where games from the early 1900s to today are available to play, or explore the Hasbro Board Game Place featuring a 15-foot Chutes and Ladders. The Field of Play exhibit invites guests to walk through a mega-sized kaleidoscope, while a serene butterfly garden inspires natural wonder. With so much to explore, the museum offers both single-day tickets ($25 per adult, as of this writing) and two-day passes ($37.50) for those who want to take their time. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.