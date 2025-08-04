Readers' Choice Awards - Best Family Attractions In Hawaii

As beautiful as Hawaii is, beach fatigue is real. If you find that you and your little ones have had enough of the sand in your shoes and sunscreen in your eyes, then perhaps something away from the shore is in the cards. Head to Lanai Cat Sanctuary, an animal lover's dream, nestled in the heart of the sixth-largest of the Hawaiian islands.

Sprawled across 4 acres, Lanai Cat Sanctuary is the home of over 700 rescue cats, all of whom are available to be adopted. With cat towers, bird baths, and picnic tables and chairs that are perfect for both humans and furry creatures to perch on, this grassy area is a charming spot where visitors can take a break from the busy beach days. Cuddle up with adorable tabbies, shorthairs, and more, all the while knowing that you're supporting a local charity.

Lanai Cat Sanctuary is open 365 days a year and endeavors to stop the suffering of the islands' homeless cat population. Although each rescue cat is provided with food and medical care, it's cat-loving visitors who provide the love and pets that enrich these four-legged creatures' lives. With no food or drink available on site, it's up to you to pack your picnic. But with enough sandwiches, beverages, and sunshine, there's nothing more memorable than spending the day with your family at this open-air cat playground. Give back to the local community while also receiving some pet therapy.