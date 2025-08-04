Readers' Choice Awards - Best Family Attractions In Hawaii
More than a tropical haven for couples and surfers, Hawaii is also an excellent destination for families seeking opportunities for adventure, learning, and creating enduring memories together. A wide range of kid-friendly activities await among the stunning natural landscapes and vibrant culture. Even better, parents will discover options suited for multiple age groups and interests.
Islands has curated a list of the 15 best family attractions in Hawaii. In addition to being highly-reviewed, these spots were chosen with variety in mind, allowing travelers to tailor their itineraries to the needs and passions of each family member. To help us whittle down these selections to the true standouts, we invite you to cast your vote in our latest round of Readers' Choice Awards. After voting closes on September 1, we'll share the 10 winners, including the attraction that claimed the top spot. From toddlers to teens, you're bound to discover exciting options for your next family vacation in Hawaii.
Bishop Museum, O'ahu
If your family is curious about Hawaiian history, volcanoes, or ancient Polynesian wayfinders, then Bishop Museum in O'ahu is a must-visit. Founded in 1889, this is the largest museum in the state of Hawaii. Sneak an educational visit to this interactive spot in between your beach days, boat rides, and fishing expeditions, and your curious little ones are sure to thank you.
Kids will love the interactive Science Adventure Center, where they can learn about volcanology and oceanography, while parents can appreciate the Bishop Museum's collection of royal artifacts and historic photographs. The museum's planetarium is another hit, with family-friendly shows that highlight traditional Polynesian navigation and stargazing. Exhibits are thoughtfully designed to be both educational and engaging for all ages, making this a great stop for a morning or afternoon out. Whether you're escaping a rainy day or seeking a richer understanding of the islands beyond the beaches, this underrated gem offers a meaningful, hands-on experience the whole family can enjoy together.
Children's Discovery Center, O'ahu
Family vacations are about more than getting that perfect Christmas card photo. When you bring your children to new places, you have the unprecedented opportunity to instill in them a curiosity for the surrounding world and an appreciation for different histories, cultures, and ways of life. There's no destination in Hawaii that better facilitates this kind of experience than the Children's Discovery Center in O'ahu.
With a focus on Hawaii's distinctive landscapes, the center uses interactive exhibitions to bring the islands' shores to life for children who are too young to don hiking boots or strap into ziplines themselves. Through exhibitions titled "Rainforest Adventures," "Hawaiian Rainbows," "Your Town," and more, children ages 5 and under can simulate picking pineapples, flying airplanes, running a general store, and boating down a rainforest river. Not only do these exhibitions engage all five of the senses, but they also bring Hawaiian history and way of life to the forefront of children's imaginations, creating core memories that will last a lifetime.
Hawaii Glass Bottom Boats, O'ahu
There are many tourist traps to skip when you visit Hawaii, but one popular option that actually lives up to the hype are the Hawaii Glass Bottom Boats in O'ahu. For families wanting a glimpse of Hawaii's underwater world — without getting wet — these concealed, yet vibrant boat tours offer the perfect adventure. From private charters to sunset cruises to an hour-and-a-half-long fireworks cruise, this tour company has a robust list of offerings suitable for every kind of outing.
Traversing both Oahu's South Shore and Ko Olina, these boats treat passengers to panoramic ocean views and an unforgettable peek beneath the waves through crystal-clear viewing ports in the boat's floor. As the vessel glides over coral reefs and sunken ships, kids and adults alike can spot sea turtles, tropical fish, and maybe even a reef shark or two — all from the comfort of their seats.
Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, Big Island
Do your little ones love learning about the natural world around them? Nestled in the scenic Onomea Valley, the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden is a lush, magical escape for flower power families. This 40-acre valley is home to more than 2,000 species of tropical plants from around the world, with waterfalls, a bird aviary, an orchid garden, and ocean views woven into the walking paths.
Young ones are free to carve out their own path, as the botanical garden offers a self-guided tour that is roughly 90 minutes long. Pack some comfortable walking shoes, though, as this tour area spans just over a mile. As you stroll through the rainforests and walk along the boardwalk, keep an eye out for wildlife as well. Creatures as small as the Madagascan gold dust day gecko or as big as the Indian mongoose just might be on the loose. The garden is also a photographer's dream, as every turn reveals a postcard-worthy scene. For a serene, yet out-of-the-ordinary family adventure, this botanical garden is a must-see.
ʻImiloa Astronomy Center, Big Island
One of the best islands to live on in Hawaii is the Big Island, thanks to its beautiful beaches, slow-moving lifestyle, and the abundance of educational opportunities for children. Just because you're a visitor to the island, though, doesn't mean that you shouldn't take advantage of amazing sites like the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center. With a focus on our night skies, this center invites small travelers to engage with Hawaiian history.
As the only planetarium in the state with programs specifically curated with young children in mind, you can trust that your kids will be educated on Polynesian navigators and ancient astronomers in ways that they are able to digest. And the excitement doesn't stop when you land back on Earth. In the planetarium gardens, visitors are invited to walk the Canoe Plants pathway and discover Hawaii's native plant life, as well as those plants which were brought to the islands by early Polynesian travelers. From the inside to the out, this Astronomy Center is ideal for parents who believe education never stops, even when you're on vacation.
Kauai Backcountry Adventures, Kauaʻi
Glide into Hawaiian nature with Kauai Backcountry Adventures, a mountain tubing and zipline company that is one of the best family attractions on the island nicknamed "The Garden Island." Grab your bathing suits, your helmets, and the whole family — from the youngest member to the oldest — for an adventure down an old sugar plantation irrigation system. These water-filled burrows were dug by hand in 1870 and today serve as a lazy river-style cruise through the gorgeous Kaua'i forests.
For something a bit faster than an inner tube, you can also get strapped into a zipline to fly high among the birds. Starting atop a mountain, you'll make your way safely down to the valley by passing through an authentic bamboo grove. You and your family can make long-lasting memories while also pushing the envelope and introducing some adrenaline into your beach vacation. All the while, you and your crew can also rest easy knowing that Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures prioritizes ecological health and seeks to preserve the natural environment around its irrigation system and mountains.
Kauai Plantation Railway, Kauaʻi
Climb aboard this scenic journey through Kauaʻi, where you'll not only pass through sugarcane crops, mango groves, and more, but you'll also get to learn about an underrated era of Hawaiian history and encounter animals like pigs, sheep, goats, and donkeys — just to name a few. On the Kauai Plantation Railway, adults and children alike will get a sneak peek at a bygone way of life in the Pacific Islands.
Operating on a 2.5-mile rail line, this locomotive straight out of the 1940s will pull you through the Kilohana Plantation while a tour guide educates you and your family on Hawaii's history of fruit and vegetable production. Aside from the vintage glamor of riding on a midcentury train, parents can rest easy knowing that their children are being intellectually engaged, learning about gardening, fruit fields, exotic tropical flowers, and Hawaiian history.
You won't be sitting down the whole ride, though. The train will also stop at the plantation's animal pastures, where guests are invited to feed pigs, cattle, horses, goats, geese, and more. If that's not exciting enough, why not keep track of how many new fruits and vegetables you encounter while on the journey? In addition to staples like banana, papaya, and pineapple, riders will also pass crops of longan, noni, and atamoya, hybrid fruits specific to the Hawaiian islands. For those looking to make their railroad adventure an all-day experience, you can also purchase a Train & Lunch Tour.
Kualoa Ranch, O'ahu
Whether you're looking to go horseback riding in the Hawaiian jungle, see the iconic forest filming location for "Jurassic Park," or embark on a sightseeing tour via zipline, Kualoa Ranch has got you covered. With its connection to Hollywood history and astonishing natural beauty, a family trip to this unique ranch is one of many amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu.
It wasn't Hollywood producers who discovered Kualoa, though. This site used to be a royal residence for Ancient Hawaiian leaders and was recognized as a pu'uhouna, a royal academy where future rulers were taught how to engage in combat as well as social rules on how to behave as a royal. Fast forward to today, and the 4,000-acre private nature reserve is most famous for having served as the backdrop in over 50 Hollywood films, including "Jumanji," "Jurassic Park," and "50 First Dates."
On top of being a working cattle ranch, this beautiful and historically significant location is heaven for an outdoorsy traveler. Kualoa Ranch employs knowledgeable guides to take vacationers around the premises, and the best part? You get to choose your mode of transportation; will it be a mountain bike, a Jungle Jeep, a horse, an ATV Raptor, a boat, or a zipline? The possibilities are many. If you want to keep it old school, walking tours are just as scenic. For ocean lovers who want to spend time near the water, kayaking, paddleboarding, and beach volleyball are also available.
Kula Kai Caverns, Big Island
For those with more adventurous young ones in the family, the Kula Kai Caverns are a great place to inject some thrills into your vacation. One of the most exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island, this natural tunnel was formed 1,000 years ago when molten lava from the Mauna Loa volcano began to flow underneath the hardened surface of already-crusted lava. Today, it exists as a walkable lava tube where visitors can enjoy a spelunking experience.
Despite being 1,000 years old, the Kula Kai Caverns are still considered to be some of the more junior caves of their kind, meaning their lava walls and darkened corners are still relatively fresh, and act as a great introduction to the sport of cave diving. A trip underneath the Hawaiian earth can also be an educational adventure. Teens and young children will be able to get an in-depth look at the way volcanoes function and will learn about the importance of volcanoes in ancient Hawaiian society.
Tour guides are with you every step of the way. The general tour takes you through a section of the tube lit by lanterns and can last 30 to 45 minutes. A more physically strenuous version lasts over an hour and asks visitors to don helmets, knee pads, gloves, and head lamps. This is because there's a section of the tour where you'll have to get on your hands and knees to crawl through a more cramped area of the cave.
Lanai Cat Sanctuary, Lānaʻi
As beautiful as Hawaii is, beach fatigue is real. If you find that you and your little ones have had enough of the sand in your shoes and sunscreen in your eyes, then perhaps something away from the shore is in the cards. Head to Lanai Cat Sanctuary, an animal lover's dream, nestled in the heart of the sixth-largest of the Hawaiian islands.
Sprawled across 4 acres, Lanai Cat Sanctuary is the home of over 700 rescue cats, all of whom are available to be adopted. With cat towers, bird baths, and picnic tables and chairs that are perfect for both humans and furry creatures to perch on, this grassy area is a charming spot where visitors can take a break from the busy beach days. Cuddle up with adorable tabbies, shorthairs, and more, all the while knowing that you're supporting a local charity.
Lanai Cat Sanctuary is open 365 days a year and endeavors to stop the suffering of the islands' homeless cat population. Although each rescue cat is provided with food and medical care, it's cat-loving visitors who provide the love and pets that enrich these four-legged creatures' lives. With no food or drink available on site, it's up to you to pack your picnic. But with enough sandwiches, beverages, and sunshine, there's nothing more memorable than spending the day with your family at this open-air cat playground. Give back to the local community while also receiving some pet therapy.
PacWhale Eco-Adventures, Maui
One of the best island destinations for whale watching is Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii. Travel between November and March, and you are in a prime position to witness a pod of North Pacific humpback whales mid-migration as they swim from the cool Arctic to the warmer waters of the Pacific archipelago.
Water spurting from blowholes, fins slapping on the water, and flukes gliding just above the surface — there's so much to see when you go whale watching, and that's why the tour company you choose matters. To ensure the best whale watching experience for you and your family, book a tour with PacWhale Eco-Adventures, one of the most-awarded ecological tours on the island of Maui. With over 30 years of whale research and conservation under their belt, the team at PacWhale lives and breathes marine life.
Book a slot in early November to experience the unique "Welcome Home the Whales" cruise, which is designed to follow the whales' migration route as they enter the Maui perimeter for the season. You won't just be gliding through any old beach in Maui, though. No, a tour with PacWhale will take you to one of the two certified best spots for whale watching on the island: Maʻalaea and Honuʻula Bay. And while humpbacks are the most common breed, if you're lucky, you just might be able to snap a photo of a melon-headed, short-finned pilot, pygmy, or even the endangered false killer whale, as well.
Poʻipū Beach Park, Kauaʻi
Extraordinary wildlife like monk seals and humpback whales call this Hawaiian beach home. Located on the South Shore in Kauaʻi, this half-moon-shaped island is perfect for families, especially those with curious kids who delight in nature encounters. Popular pastimes at Poʻipū Beach Park include snorkeling, fishing, bodyboarding, surfboarding, and, of course, swimming.
Children can splash in the bright blue waves in the shadow of thick, Hawaiian rainforests. And for the youngest members of your crew, don't forget to seek out the natural wading pool. Perfect for infants, toddlers, and youngsters who aren't so confident in their swimming abilities, this unique feature of the beach makes it especially safe and accommodating to families. If you're visiting outside of the summer season, between December and April, you have a high likelihood of spotting humpback whales arching in the distance.
The most common creatures spotted at Poʻipū Beach Park are monk seals. Dubbed "ilio-holo-i-ka-uaua," which means "dog running in the rough water" in Hawaiian, these endangered animals are rare to see in the wild. However, Poʻipū has been chosen as one of their favorite spots to sleep on Kauaʻi. Don't forget to grab your camera to capture these beautiful beasts, but be sure to keep your distance. It is illegal in Hawaii to get too close to a monk seal, and you'll often find their sleeping areas roped off. Flash photography is also forbidden, as this could disturb the protected species.
Toa Luau, O'ahu
Surf and sand are all well and good, but a trip to Hawaii would be incomplete without educating yourself and your family on the rich history of the Hawaiian islands and the captivating Polynesian culture. So why not attend a luau — a traditional gathering that features food, hula dancing, music, and cultural learning sessions?
For an experience like no other, you've got to book your spot at Toa Luau. Situated between the Waimea Valley and the busy North Shore, this luau hotspot puts authenticity first. Visitors will walk away having learned more about Polynesian history, art, and dance than they knew when they walked in. Not only will everyone from children and teens to adults delight in the cooking demonstration, the delicious feast, and the storytelling aspect of Toa Luau, but visitors of all ages will also marvel at the fire knife finale.
At the end of every luau, performers take the stage, dressed in traditional garb, ready to blow you away with their ability to twirl sharpened knives lit aflame, while also doing awe-inspiring acrobatic stunts. When recruiting new luau Polynesian dancers, Toa Luau casts a wide net, looking for performers who exhibit proficiency in many different Polynesian dance forms, including hula, Tahitian, Samoan, or Māori styles. Therefore, you can attend one of Tao's luaus comfortable in the knowledge that what you're paying for is a legitimate celebration of the diversity of Polynesian culture, and not a watered-down version of a hallowed cultural practice.
Uncle Bryan's Sunset Suratt Surf Academy, O'ahu
If you're planning a trip to Hawaii soon and find yourself searching for the "best things to do in O'ahu," then look no further than Uncle Bryan's Sunset Suratt Surf Academy. A class or two at this family-owned surfing school is sure to be one of the most unforgettable and enriching experiences you and your family will lock in to during your trip to paradise.
Operating just a half hour north of the state's capital, this North Shore spot welcomes students of all ages and skill levels, from total beginner to could-have-gone-pro and mature adult to the youngest members of your crew. And where else better to climb aboard a board for the first time than the birthplace of modern surfing? Surfing, as we know it today, was invented in Hawaii. It was not only considered a sport, but also an ancient spiritual practice. Ancient Hawaiians called it "heʻe nalu" and put great care into crafting surfboards out of local wood. Even choosing the tree from which to take the wood was seen as a significant spiritual decision.
For young children, Uncle Bryan's also offers tandem-style surfing lessons where a qualified instructor will remain on the board with your child at all times. But if riding the waves isn't your style, the team's paddle tours are also suitable for all skill levels and ages, and double as both sport instruction and a tour of the tranquil North Shore scenery.
Waimea Canyon State Park, Kauaʻi
Looking to take family photos against a classic Hawaiian landscape? Head to Waimea Canyon State Park in Kauaʻi. This expansive park area is rife with natural beauty and offers views that will take your family's breath away. Visitors will catch glimpses of Waimea Canyon, a 3,500-foot deep gorge that has been nicknamed the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific." Thanks to the land's red soil, the water has been dyed a slight crimson color.
This spot is not only perfect for photoshoots; Waimea Canyon State Park is also ideal for long, scenic drives, family picnics, and leisurely hikes that allow you to take in every detail of the rich Kauaʻi woodlands. Kids will delight in identifying local vegetation along the Iliau Nature Loop (don't worry, identifying labels are included), while thrill-seekers will be intoxicated by the views off the 2,000-foot drop of the Kukui Trail, which carries you up only to bring you back down safely at the Wiliwili Camp site located on the canyon floor.
And if hiking isn't active enough for you, why not cap off your adventure with trout fishing? Young travelers will never forget their first catch in the beautiful, rushing waters of Hawaii. For only $5.00 per person (for non-Hawaiian residents), you can experience all this and more. And if you have children who are three or under, they can even enter the park for free, making this one of the most unmissable and affordable destinations in the Aloha State.
