Nestled In California's Sonoma Wine Country Is A Shimmering Lake Escape With Hilltop Hiking And Camping

The mere mention of Sonoma County often conjures images of beautiful redwood trees, breathtaking river valleys, and charming wine towns that feel just like the Tuscan countryside. Yet within this storied wine region lies a lesser-known treasure, Lake Sonoma, offering a tranquil contrast to the buzzing wineries.

Shaped like a winding tree branch amidst the coastal foothills, this shimmering lake escape welcomes visitors with hilltop hiking, refreshing swims and camping beneath a canopy of stars. Formed in 1983 by the construction of Warm Springs Dam, the lake boasts 50 miles of shoreline and 40 miles of trails suitable for hikers of all skill levels. The surrounding landscape is dotted with oak, madrone, and California bay trees, and is teeming with wildlife, including deer, woodpeckers, mountain lions, golden eagles, and even rare glimpses of peregrine falcons. Beneath the lake's blue-green surface, the biodiversity continues with its waters full of catfish, perch, bass, sunfish, and bluegill.

Hikers and campers can find Lake Sonoma in Western Sonoma County, just off Highway 101 near the Northern California cities of Healdsburg, Cloverdale, and Geyserville. The closest airport, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County (STS), services a handful of cities like Los Angeles, Portland and Dallas. San Francisco and Oakland's larger international airports reside between 102 miles and 95 miles south of the lake, respectively.