Winter Is The Secret Season When This Top California Wine Region Explodes With Color And Waterfalls
Sonoma County in Northern California includes an incredible stretch of coastline, redwood forests, award-winning vineyards, and plenty of fun cities and towns. There's really never a bad time to visit Sonoma County, but the end of winter is particularly delightful, as the mustard fields start to bloom and the waterfalls are typically at their peak flow.
As a clear signal that spring is on the way, brilliant swathes of mustard pop up around late January to early March in and around the vineyards of Sonoma County. Mustard isn't a native California plant, and one widespread legend of their origins is that Franciscan priests scattered mustard seeds as they established missions throughout this part of California. Their bright yellow and gold blooms make for more than just a great Instagram backdrop, they're often used in vineyards as a valuable cover crop. Mustard plants are planted between rows of grapes to help keep the soil healthy, attract pollinators, and repel certain pests. As pretty as it is, mustard can become a problematic invasive plant, and wineries typically mow them down before they seed to help curb the spread.
Wherever you can find vineyards in Sonoma County, you're likely to find mustard in bloom. The best places to view them include driving through the Russian River from Guerneville to Santa Rosa, as well as the 17-mile-long Sonoma Valley. Alexander Valley is another go-to Sonoma County spot for mustard season; it's just north of Healdsburg, a wine town that will make you feel like you're in the Tuscan countryside. Along with these gorgeous flowers, there are also plenty of enchanting waterfalls in the area.
Sonoma County has seasonal waterfalls in some of its state parks
Like much of Northern California, Sonoma County has its rainy season during the winter. This means that the area's waterfalls are likely to be flowing at their most powerful during this time. Granted, there's no guarantee when it comes to Mother Nature, but these areas are beautiful, even if the waterfalls aren't at their peak (or flowing at all).
Sonoma Creek's headwaters are in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, and if there's been a wet winter, the creek pours over a beautiful 25-foot-tall waterfall in the park. There are a few different ways to see it, depending on how fit you're feeling. The Lower Canyon Trail gets you there in about 0.5 miles along a relatively flat trail with a few stairs. The longest route is via the Canyon-Pony Gate Loop, a 2-mile trail with 450 feet in elevation change and a creek crossing. If it's a clear day and you've got good hiking shoes, you should consider adding on the hike to the top of Bald Mountain. From the summit, you can see all the way to San Francisco Bay and the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Sonoma Coast State Park has some of California's prettiest coastal views, including a seasonal waterfall at Pomo Canyon. From the Shell Beach parking lot, the trail is about a 6.2-mile loop through the hills and redwood forest. The waterfall, if it's running, is near the Pomo Campground.
Where to stay in Sonoma County for easy access to the mustard fields and waterfalls
For those who simply want to take a day trip from San Francisco, it's about a 75-mile drive to Guerneville where you can start your exploration of Sonoma Country. However, if you want more time to explore the area (and we think you will), you should stay in Sonoma County. The MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa is an upscale boutique accommodation in the town of Sonoma. The spa's Sanctuary of Flowers body treatment uses mustard in their custom body polish. If you prefer to stay on the coast, Timber Cove Resort is a scenic, secluded retreat perched on the cliffs above the Pacific, which gives you easy access to Pomo Canyon.
If you've got the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has dozens of sites with space for tents and RVs. It even has some glamping sites with queen-sized beds. Plus, on the drive to the park along Highway 12, you're pretty much guaranteed to see mustard flowers in bloom.