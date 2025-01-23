Winter Is The Secret Season When This Top California Wine Region Explodes With Color And Waterfalls

Sonoma County in Northern California includes an incredible stretch of coastline, redwood forests, award-winning vineyards, and plenty of fun cities and towns. There's really never a bad time to visit Sonoma County, but the end of winter is particularly delightful, as the mustard fields start to bloom and the waterfalls are typically at their peak flow.

As a clear signal that spring is on the way, brilliant swathes of mustard pop up around late January to early March in and around the vineyards of Sonoma County. Mustard isn't a native California plant, and one widespread legend of their origins is that Franciscan priests scattered mustard seeds as they established missions throughout this part of California. Their bright yellow and gold blooms make for more than just a great Instagram backdrop, they're often used in vineyards as a valuable cover crop. Mustard plants are planted between rows of grapes to help keep the soil healthy, attract pollinators, and repel certain pests. As pretty as it is, mustard can become a problematic invasive plant, and wineries typically mow them down before they seed to help curb the spread.

Wherever you can find vineyards in Sonoma County, you're likely to find mustard in bloom. The best places to view them include driving through the Russian River from Guerneville to Santa Rosa, as well as the 17-mile-long Sonoma Valley. Alexander Valley is another go-to Sonoma County spot for mustard season; it's just north of Healdsburg, a wine town that will make you feel like you're in the Tuscan countryside. Along with these gorgeous flowers, there are also plenty of enchanting waterfalls in the area.