The Outer Banks Town Best Known For Its Charming Village Shops, Boardwalk, And Award-Winning Beaches
Stretching almost 200 miles along the coast of North Carolina, from Back Bay, Virginia, to Cape Lookout, North Carolina, the Outer Banks is among the most beloved vacation destinations on the East Coast of the United States. From the chic getaway of Nags Head to the artsy beachside charm of Kitty Hawk, the coastal stretch certainly isn't short of coastal Carolinian character and small-town allure. One spot worth visiting if you're traveling along the North Carolina Highway 12 is Duck, a quintessential seaside town that sees its population skyrocket from just 400 throughout winter to a whopping 20,000 in summer.
Sitting at the northernmost end of the Outer Banks, Duck is easily reached from NC Highway 12 and makes a great first or final stop if you're visiting the Outer Banks. The nearest airport is Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Norfolk, Virginia, which is just over 90 minutes north by car. The town is so-called for its history of duck hunting, which was a popular pastime around Currituck and Albemarle Sounds in the early 20th century. Duck remains an alluring destination for vacationers looking to enjoy the seven miles of sandy beaches, epic family fun, and relaxing seaside vibes.
Beachside adventure and relaxation in Duck
The Outer Banks is one of the best beach vacation destinations in the United States, with over five million tourists visiting the chain of barrier islands each year. Duck is one of the most popular towns along the coastline, thanks to its award-winning beaches, bustling mile-long boardwalk, and stunning vacation rentals. Beach access is restricted to Duck residents, renters, and their guests, adding to the quiet community feel, and extensive beach nourishment projects have ensured Duck's beaches retain their natural beauty, pristine golden sands, and clean waters.
Nor'Banks Sailing and Watersports provides endless opportunities for adventure, both on land and in the water. From stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking on the sound to tubing and wakeboarding in the ocean, adrenaline junkies can book guided tours or rent equipment to get their adventure fix. Duck is also a popular spot for surfers, with waves suitable for beginner and advanced wave riders on the ocean side. Kitty Hawk Kayak and Surf School provides daily surf lessons and board rentals for those who want to enjoy the waves. Otherwise, Kitty Hawk Kites offers everything from dune hang gliding lessons, kiteboarding, wing foiling, dolphin tours, and more.
For those who'd rather keep their adventures land-based, Duck Village Outfitters offers bike rentals for exploring the scenic trails around Duck. The six-mile Duck Trail is a family-friendly multi-use trail that meanders through the town, while the 11-acre Duck Town Park and Soundside Boardwalk is home to scenic trails through diverse maritime forests and wetland areas.
Duck's bustling boardwalk and charming local shops
Away from the beach, Duck's vibrant one-mile-long boardwalk stretches along Currituck Sound, offering breathtaking sunset views, opportunities to spot native wildlife like herons, egrets, and osprey, and access to great shopping and dining. Stop off at the original Duck Donuts for freshly-baked treats and quality coffee, or call into NC Coast Grill and Bar for casual dining and quality seafood dishes. For a delicious evening meal with stunning sunset views, don't miss the modern waterfront AQUA Restaurant, known for its exquisite menu that showcases the finest fresh regional cuisine.
Duck Waterfront Shops is home to almost 30 unique shopping and dining outlets catering to all your shopping needs. Pick up your next beach read and a coffee at Duck's Cottage Coffee and Books or get some treats for your furry friend at Outer Barks. Browse one-of-a-kind wearable art and beach-inspired designs at Donna Designs, satisfy your sweet tooth with classic American candy and treats at Candy and Corks, then grab some gifts and souvenirs to take home from the eclectic Seadragon and Yellowhouse Gallery.
When it comes to staying in Duck, most people opt for private vacation rentals and elegant beach houses. Still, there are a couple of luxury hotels and resorts that are worth checking out. The Sanderling Resort, the top-rated resort in town on Tripadvisor, offers refined oceanfront accommodation with elegant beach-inspired decor and luxurious amenities, including a spa, fitness center, and outdoor pools. Otherwise, the Hampton Inn and Suites in the neighboring town of Corolla promises a cosy stay with oceanfront views, beach access, and dining options.