The Outer Banks Town Best Known For Its Charming Village Shops, Boardwalk, And Award-Winning Beaches

The Outer Banks is one of the best beach vacation destinations in the United States, with over five million tourists visiting the chain of barrier islands each year. Duck is one of the most popular towns along the coastline, thanks to its award-winning beaches, bustling mile-long boardwalk, and stunning vacation rentals. Beach access is restricted to Duck residents, renters, and their guests, adding to the quiet community feel, and extensive beach nourishment projects have ensured Duck's beaches retain their natural beauty, pristine golden sands, and clean waters.

Nor'Banks Sailing and Watersports provides endless opportunities for adventure, both on land and in the water. From stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking on the sound to tubing and wakeboarding in the ocean, adrenaline junkies can book guided tours or rent equipment to get their adventure fix. Duck is also a popular spot for surfers, with waves suitable for beginner and advanced wave riders on the ocean side. Kitty Hawk Kayak and Surf School provides daily surf lessons and board rentals for those who want to enjoy the waves. Otherwise, Kitty Hawk Kites offers everything from dune hang gliding lessons, kiteboarding, wing foiling, dolphin tours, and more.

For those who'd rather keep their adventures land-based, Duck Village Outfitters offers bike rentals for exploring the scenic trails around Duck. The six-mile Duck Trail is a family-friendly multi-use trail that meanders through the town, while the 11-acre Duck Town Park and Soundside Boardwalk is home to scenic trails through diverse maritime forests and wetland areas.