One Of North Carolina's Best Beach Towns Is A Chic Getaway Embodying The Essence Of The Outer Banks
If you've ever been to North Carolina, you know it has a little bit of everything. The western side of the state touches the Great Smoky Mountains, as well as one of the oldest mountain ranges in America, located in Uwharrie National Forest.
On the eastern edge, North Carolina boasts some of the best coastal living in the country. The entire coastline is full of barrier islands and inlets, and you can experience some incredible North Carolinian culture in towns like Southport, one of the oldest and happiest towns in the state.
But if you go further up the coast, you'll run into the city of Nags Head. This place is a favorite for tourists and locals alike, thanks to its tranquil beach scenery, fun and festive atmosphere, and its central proximity to the rest of the Outer Banks. So, if you're looking for a unique and memorable North Carolina vacation, this is a destination that should be at the top of your list.
A brief history of Nags Head, North Carolina
First, what is a nags head and why is this beachside community named after it? Well, according to legend, pirates in the area would tie lanterns around the necks of young horses (aka nags) and walk them along the beach. Ships would believe these lights to be of other boats and venture close to shore. Once they ran aground on the shoals, the pirates would plunder the ships accordingly.
Why residents would name their town after such unscrupulous activities is unknown, but what is known is that Nags Head has always been something of a resort town. One of the first to recognize its potential was Francis Nixon, who purchased 200 acres in 1830 to build a summer retreat, and he would invite friends and family. Over time, others joined suit, and the whole area became a tourist hotspot.
In 1838, the first official hotel was built in the area, and the magazine Harper's New Monthly published an article about the burgeoning resort destination (and its name origins) in 1860. This article is one of the first time the town is called "Nags Head" in print, although it would certainly not be the last. Growth exploded during the late 90s and early 2000s, but it was stalled by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Today, Nags Head is a modern vacation paradise that always rebounds quickly after a storm.
What to do when visiting Nags Head
Because Nags Head is such a historic city, one of the best things to do is explore as much of the older parts of the area as possible. For example, you can stroll down Millionaire's Row (aka the Unpainted Aristocracy) and see many original cottage homes built for rich tourists more than 75 or 80 years ago. Similarly, you can visit Bodie Island Light Station, which has helped ships avoid the craggy shoals since 1870.
If you're more into nature, you can walk along the miles of beaches and eventually find yourself at Jeanette's Pier. Originally built in 1939, the pier has undergone significant renovations over the decades (partly due to hurricane damage). However, it still retains its old-fashioned charm and provides a fabulous view of the horizon. Alternatively, you can head up north and visit Jockey's Ridge State Park, home of some of the oldest and tallest sand dunes in the region.
Finally, you can use Nags Head as a base of operations to explore the rest of the Outer Banks. There's Roanoke Island next door (home of the North Carolina Aquarium and the site of the first English settlement in America). You can also drive along Highway 12, hitting numerous beaches, towns, and islands, like Ocracoke Island, home to a quaint village with New England charm.