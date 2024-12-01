One Of North Carolina's Best Beach Towns Is A Chic Getaway Embodying The Essence Of The Outer Banks

If you've ever been to North Carolina, you know it has a little bit of everything. The western side of the state touches the Great Smoky Mountains, as well as one of the oldest mountain ranges in America, located in Uwharrie National Forest.

On the eastern edge, North Carolina boasts some of the best coastal living in the country. The entire coastline is full of barrier islands and inlets, and you can experience some incredible North Carolinian culture in towns like Southport, one of the oldest and happiest towns in the state.

But if you go further up the coast, you'll run into the city of Nags Head. This place is a favorite for tourists and locals alike, thanks to its tranquil beach scenery, fun and festive atmosphere, and its central proximity to the rest of the Outer Banks. So, if you're looking for a unique and memorable North Carolina vacation, this is a destination that should be at the top of your list.