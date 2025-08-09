Set Between LA And San Diego Is California's Affordable Retiree Haven With Stunning Views And Activities
Ever dreamed of a retirement filled with sunshine, stunning views, and a relaxed vacation vibe that doesn't break the bank? Look no further than San Marcos, an idyllic city in San Diego's popular North County (a subset of San Diego county). It delivers on those dreams with scenic nature, wide-ranging activities, and a lower cost of living compared to many of the Golden State's coastal areas. For one person, the average living cost without rent is approximately $851 per month. Renting an apartment costs $2,740 on average, while the median cost of home ownership is around $850,000. By comparison, the average cost to buy a home in nearby Carlsbad exceeds $1.5 million. All of this makes San Marcos a hidden gem for those seeking a more affordable place to retire in California –– although word is getting out.
In January 2025, California Mobility compiled a list of the best retirement cities in the state, placing San Marcos at the top spot. The company highlighted its "fair housing costs, mild temperatures, and proximity to over a dozen high-quality health facilities that accept Medicare." San Marcos truly caters to retirees with excellent infrastructure for health, recreation, and community, yet it also retains a youthful energy as an education hub, home to both Palomar College and California State University San Marcos.
Activities for an engaging retirement in San Marcos
San Marcos offers an array of activities that perfectly cater to retirees. Locals of all ages appreciate the scenic hiking trails, abundant parks, rolling foothills, and water spots like Discovery Lake, South Lake Park, Lake View Park, and Jack's Pond Park. Venetian-style gondola rides are even available on Lake San Marcos, an unincorporated area adjacent to the city, conveniently located near retirement communities and The Links at Lakehouse. The Links, one of several golf courses in the area, scores extra points for its catch-and-release fishing spots on the lake. When needing space for the whole family, Woodland Park has barbecues, picnic tables, and a public swimming pool.
San Diego is renowned for its picturesque hiking trails that offer a peaceful escape, and San Marcos is no exception with a 72-mile trail network spanning nearly 50 parks. For retirees who prefer hiking boots to golf shoes, the must-see Double Peak Trail from Discovery Lake is a favorite: a moderately-difficult, 4-mile loop that climbs over 1,000 feet in elevation. For a less strenuous option, try the shorter and flatter Gratitude Trail that loops around the lake, barely measuring under a mile. Many of these trails also cater to horseback riding and biking, providing diverse ways to explore the natural beauty.
Beyond physical activities, retirement should be about enjoyment and relaxation, and San Marcos has that covered as well. Opened in 1958, the Golden Door is a renowned resort and spa with a farm-driven Country Store. Local craft beer legend Stone Brewing has since moved to a larger facility in neighboring Escondido, but the original facility now houses Port Brewing Company of Pizza Port fame. San Marcos is also home to wine producers like Sunshine Mountain Vineyard that offer tastings and snacks among the vines.
Other highlights in San Marcos and nearby San Diego
While its serene setting of lakes, foothills, and outdoor activities might suggest otherwise, San Marcos actually enjoys a relatively central location in northern San Diego County. You're never far from what you need or want here. For a taste of the coast, simply head 6 miles west to reach the Pacific Ocean and charming spots like Carlsbad, an underrated beach town full of family-friendly fun. For culture and vibrant nightlife, downtown San Diego is just 35 miles south near Balboa Park, a cultural oasis of iconic museums, gardens and a world-famous zoo. Driving times largely depend on the traffic, which can vary widely.
Getting in and out of San Marcos is also a breeze. San Diego International Airport (SAN) is located just past downtown about 37 miles away, while McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) is only 7 miles away and offers convenient, limited flights to cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Oakland. For local and regional travel, the Sprinter hybrid rail line connects San Marcos directly to the beaches of Oceanside. From there, you can easily transfer to the Coaster line or Amtrak's 351-mile Pacific Surfliner, which stretches all the way up to San Luis Obispo. San Marcos complements its rail service with several bus lines, but locals tend to drive with 94% of its residents commuting to work by car.