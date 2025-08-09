Set Between LA And San Diego Is California's Affordable Retiree Haven With Stunning Views And Activities

San Marcos offers an array of activities that perfectly cater to retirees. Locals of all ages appreciate the scenic hiking trails, abundant parks, rolling foothills, and water spots like Discovery Lake, South Lake Park, Lake View Park, and Jack's Pond Park. Venetian-style gondola rides are even available on Lake San Marcos, an unincorporated area adjacent to the city, conveniently located near retirement communities and The Links at Lakehouse. The Links, one of several golf courses in the area, scores extra points for its catch-and-release fishing spots on the lake. When needing space for the whole family, Woodland Park has barbecues, picnic tables, and a public swimming pool.

San Diego is renowned for its picturesque hiking trails that offer a peaceful escape, and San Marcos is no exception with a 72-mile trail network spanning nearly 50 parks. For retirees who prefer hiking boots to golf shoes, the must-see Double Peak Trail from Discovery Lake is a favorite: a moderately-difficult, 4-mile loop that climbs over 1,000 feet in elevation. For a less strenuous option, try the shorter and flatter Gratitude Trail that loops around the lake, barely measuring under a mile. Many of these trails also cater to horseback riding and biking, providing diverse ways to explore the natural beauty.

Beyond physical activities, retirement should be about enjoyment and relaxation, and San Marcos has that covered as well. Opened in 1958, the Golden Door is a renowned resort and spa with a farm-driven Country Store. Local craft beer legend Stone Brewing has since moved to a larger facility in neighboring Escondido, but the original facility now houses Port Brewing Company of Pizza Port fame. San Marcos is also home to wine producers like Sunshine Mountain Vineyard that offer tastings and snacks among the vines.