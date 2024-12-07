California's World-Famous Urban Park Is A Cultural Oasis Of Iconic Museums, Gardens, And A Zoo
Los Angeles, step aside; San Diego is where you should plan your next Southern California vacation. In addition to having one of the best Little Italys in America, the city is well-known for its coastal destinations. You'll find some of the greatest beaches in San Diego in Coronado and Mission Bay, to name a few. But arguably, Balboa Park is San Diego's premier attraction. Established in 1868, it's located less than 10 minutes away from Downtown San Diego. That said, this urban park is anything but ordinary. Consisting of 1,200 acres and featuring spectacular Spanish-style architecture, the activities offered here are never ending.
For instance, travelers will find not one but 18 museums at Balboa Park. This includes the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and more. Want to visit multiple? Consider the Balboa Park Explorer Parkwide Pass, available online. It provides visitors with a one-time entry to all of these museums and others for one week for one price.
If you're a nature enthusiast you're in for a treat. Balboa Park is home to the Inez Grant Parker Memorial Rose Garden, where you'll discover vivid varieties of this delicate flower. There's also the Japanese Friendship Garden and Museum, which will temporarily transport you away from SoCal and into a lush refuge. For animal lovers, there's the San Diego Zoo, ranked as the best in California on Tripadvisor. Galápagos tortoises, grizzly bears, and snow leopards are among the many inhabitants. No matter your age or interest, there's something for everyone to enjoy at this cultural site. However, Balboa Park also has a storied past that will undoubtedly intrigue visitors.
Immerse yourself in Balboa Park's landmarks with a walking tour in San Diego, California
America's Finest City, as San Diego is often called, hosted the Panama California Exposition and the California Pacific International Exposition in 1915 and 1935, respectively. These world fairs took place in none other than Balboa Park. You can learn more about these monumental events and how they shaped this site's architecture, among other things, with a guided Balboa Park Highlights Tour. Available on Viator, it's perfect for first-time visitors and especially history buffs. Guides will lead visitors to several striking structures and places of interest within Balboa Park.
This includes the grand California Tower, the over 100-year-old Moreton Bay Fig Tree, and the Alcazar Garden. Even better? This two-hour excursion includes a stop at the Spanish Village Art Center, home to Daniel's Coffee. Here, attendees can get a cup of joe, included with the price of the tour. The Balboa Park Highlights Tour features a Badge of Excellence and a five-star rating. Reviewers say that they appreciate how educational the experience is. One individual wrote, "There are fascinating stories that I feel you would only learn about on a tour (unless you do lots of research)."
At the time of this writing, the Balboa Park Highlights Tour, which is wheelchair accessible, is available weekly at 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. As this activity does not involve visiting any of the museums, you'll probably want to return to Balboa Park. Keep in mind that there is no admission fee to enter Balboa Park. Free parking is also available throughout. Hungry? Head to Artifact, located on the free Entry Level at the Mingei International Museum. This Michelin Guide restaurant serves intricate dumplings and more. If you're looking for additional things to do in the city, consider the Old Town Trolley Tour of San Diego.