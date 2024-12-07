California's World-Famous Urban Park Is A Cultural Oasis Of Iconic Museums, Gardens, And A Zoo

Los Angeles, step aside; San Diego is where you should plan your next Southern California vacation. In addition to having one of the best Little Italys in America, the city is well-known for its coastal destinations. You'll find some of the greatest beaches in San Diego in Coronado and Mission Bay, to name a few. But arguably, Balboa Park is San Diego's premier attraction. Established in 1868, it's located less than 10 minutes away from Downtown San Diego. That said, this urban park is anything but ordinary. Consisting of 1,200 acres and featuring spectacular Spanish-style architecture, the activities offered here are never ending.

For instance, travelers will find not one but 18 museums at Balboa Park. This includes the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the San Diego Museum of Art, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and more. Want to visit multiple? Consider the Balboa Park Explorer Parkwide Pass, available online. It provides visitors with a one-time entry to all of these museums and others for one week for one price.

If you're a nature enthusiast you're in for a treat. Balboa Park is home to the Inez Grant Parker Memorial Rose Garden, where you'll discover vivid varieties of this delicate flower. There's also the Japanese Friendship Garden and Museum, which will temporarily transport you away from SoCal and into a lush refuge. For animal lovers, there's the San Diego Zoo, ranked as the best in California on Tripadvisor. Galápagos tortoises, grizzly bears, and snow leopards are among the many inhabitants. No matter your age or interest, there's something for everyone to enjoy at this cultural site. However, Balboa Park also has a storied past that will undoubtedly intrigue visitors.