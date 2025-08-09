Hidden In Peekamoose Mountains Is New York's Most Ethereal Blue Swimming Hole With Refreshing Waters
As far as inviting places to swim and enjoy nature go, the Catskill Mountains in New York are chock full of them. From gorgeous waterfalls offering serene swims, to family-friendly lakes surrounded by hills, the 700,000-acre upstate wilderness region is a treasure trove of natural secrets. What's also great about the area, is that it is dotted with dreamy hamlets with mountain charm, like Windham, and is just a hop, skip, and a jump (under a three-hour drive) from major cities like New York City. But, for a truly refreshing place to unwind in the Catskills, head to Peekamoose Blue Swim Hole, a pristine swimming hole with the clearest and freshest water you've ever seen. The site is deep in the Peekamoose mountains, about a 40-minute drive from Woodstock, New York.
Peekamoose Blue Hole has no business being as blue as it is. Its turquoise-emerald depths are more like something you'd see on a Caribbean island, not to mention the water is super fresh and clear. Swimmers beware, though, the water has been reported as chilly enough that you may not want to stay in for long. However, the increasingly popular, ethereal locale is still more than worth visiting. You can sunbathe on the shore, stack rocks, or simply gaze at the pretty forest while listening to the bubbling waters of Rondout Creek as it rushes into the lagoon.
How to plan your visit to Peekamoose Blue Hole
The secret is out about Peekamoose Blue Hole, so don't expect a serene, uncrowded oasis when you visit — especially on summer weekends. You'll need to purchase a permit to visit the popular locale and may have to wait up to a week to reserve a space. New York State has limited the number of visitors to 250 a day to control crowds and provide a better experience for everyone. Parking permits are required from May 15 to September 15, but luckily cost only $10 per vehicle.
The closest parking lot for the swimming hole is at Peekamoose Mountain Trailhead, and you'll want to pack as many friends and family into one vehicle as possible as the lot has limited space. Whatever you do, don't park on the side of the road as you will likely get towed. So, park responsibly, then set off on the short hike through the woods to reach the hole. The pool is deep enough to leap into from the surrounding boulders, or float on a floatie. Folks splash each other in the shallower parts (dogs and people alike), and bring picnics to enjoy at the water's edge.
However, it's important to know that Peekamoose Blue Hole is a Leave No Trace site, and the New York Department of Environmental officials take that seriously. Fires of any kind are prohibited, as is alcohol, glass containers, and audio devices. In addition, if you'd like to be considerate of the local environment, try covering up instead of slathering on sunscreen or other lotions, which can pollute the water. To help visitors reduce their footprint, two portable toilets and a dumpster are provided from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Peekamoose Blue Hole shares the area with other beautiful spots
You don't have to stay at Peekamoose Blue Hole all day if you don't want to. There are other beautiful swim spots in the area, such as Bear Hole Brook. The brook is on the other side of the creek and a bit deeper into the woods. It's a much smaller pool than Peekamoose Blue Hole, and is fed by a mini-waterfall. Buttermilk Falls is another option that is on the other side of the creek off Peekamoose Road, and is accessible from a gravel parking area for six cars. The series of cascading waterfalls descends 36 feet and splashes into a pool surrounded by steep cliffs.
If you want to stretch your legs before hopping back in the card, consider hiking a trail. The Peekamoose Table trail, which starts north of the Blue Hole, is a 9-mile out-and-back journey into the enchanting Sundown Wild Forest. This trail is considered challenging, so note down some safety tips if it's your first solo hike. Dogs are allowed off-leash in some areas, and there are places to camp along the way. Beautiful trees like sugar maples and yellow birch thrive there, and as a note, large animals like black bears and cougars also live in the area. Peekamoose Blue Hole is a 90-minute drive south of Albany, and just over a two-hour drive from the Bronx, the nearest New York City borough. There is no cell service in Peekamoose Valley, so passengers should utilize an old-school map once entering the region.