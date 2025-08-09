Hidden In Peekamoose Mountains Is New York's Most Ethereal Blue Swimming Hole With Refreshing Waters

The secret is out about Peekamoose Blue Hole, so don't expect a serene, uncrowded oasis when you visit — especially on summer weekends. You'll need to purchase a permit to visit the popular locale and may have to wait up to a week to reserve a space. New York State has limited the number of visitors to 250 a day to control crowds and provide a better experience for everyone. Parking permits are required from May 15 to September 15, but luckily cost only $10 per vehicle.

The closest parking lot for the swimming hole is at Peekamoose Mountain Trailhead, and you'll want to pack as many friends and family into one vehicle as possible as the lot has limited space. Whatever you do, don't park on the side of the road as you will likely get towed. So, park responsibly, then set off on the short hike through the woods to reach the hole. The pool is deep enough to leap into from the surrounding boulders, or float on a floatie. Folks splash each other in the shallower parts (dogs and people alike), and bring picnics to enjoy at the water's edge.

However, it's important to know that Peekamoose Blue Hole is a Leave No Trace site, and the New York Department of Environmental officials take that seriously. Fires of any kind are prohibited, as is alcohol, glass containers, and audio devices. In addition, if you'd like to be considerate of the local environment, try covering up instead of slathering on sunscreen or other lotions, which can pollute the water. To help visitors reduce their footprint, two portable toilets and a dumpster are provided from Memorial Day to Labor Day.