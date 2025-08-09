Climate Issues And An Ancient Roman Law Are Changing Beaches As We Know It, And Here's How

As many of the world's iconic destinations are slowly being destroyed by climate change, nations have to reckon with how they can protect the places they've held dearly, or at least adapt to shifting landscapes. Beaches are some of the environments most affected by this issue. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the ocean has risen 8 to 9 inches since 1880, and it rose 4 inches just between the years 1993 and 2023, with some coastal areas, like the wildly popular Hawaiian destination of Oahu, sinking at a more alarming rate than others. As the waters slowly take over existing beaches and push them further inland, a dilemma arises: What should be done about private property as the public shoreline ahead encroaches?

That's where the law that has its roots in the ancient Roman Empire comes into play. In the sixth century A.D., Emperor Justinian of the Roman Empire codified regulations regarding public property. An excerpt of the Justinian law stated that the seashore, along with other natural elements like air and running water, belongs to no one, and it defined what constitutes this public land: "The shore of the sea extends to the point attained by the highest tide in winter."

This rule has been passed down over the centuries, including as a foundation of U.S. law, and most coastal states today consider the beach area below the high-tide line to be public property. The problem is that as the high tide line creeps up due to sea levels rising, the privately owned beach houses that are above that line have to build sea walls or barriers to protect their properties from flooding and damage, which some argue is an infringement on that age-old right to public shoreline access.