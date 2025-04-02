This Wildly Popular Hawaiian Tourist Destination Is Sinking Into The Pacific Ocean At An Alarming Rate

The climate crisis is affecting populations all across the planet, but some Pacific islands are feeling the effects faster than others. This includes the state of Hawaii — and the island of Oahu, in particular. A new study by researchers at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa has found that Oahu is sinking 40 times faster than other parts of the island chain.

According to the study, parts of Hawaii could be in danger of serious flooding, both from the coasts and rising groundwater inland. While some of the blame can be attributed to geography and rising oceans, overdevelopment has hastened the rate of sinking or subsidence, the study explains. "Much of the urban development and infrastructure, including parts of the industrial Mapunapuna area, is built on sediments and artificial fill," said Kyle Murray, one of the lead authors of the study, in a news release. "We think the majority of subsidence is related to the compaction of these materials over time."

Oahu isn't the only tourist destination with this problem. Accelerated by climate change, the Italian city of Venice has been sinking for decades, leaving many visitors to wonder if they should visit. Knowing more about what's happening at your destination is key to any travel plans.