Pennsylvania's Once-Bustling Amusement Park Near Pittsburgh Is Now A Hauntingly Beautiful Nature Escape
Isn't it just awe-inspiring when Mother Nature showcases her true power, transforming what once was a display of humankind's creativity into something raw and untamed? Cascade Park in New Castle, Pennsylvania, is a perfect example. Once a thriving and bustling amusement park with big rides and bigger crowds, it is now open to the public to witness what nature can achieve over the course of a few decades.
Cascade Park was not always in the state it is in currently, eerily beautiful and engulfed by nature. Its history dates back to the late 19th century when the land it was built on was first purchased. The park itself came to be in 1897, with an artificial lake and waterfall as its focal point, along with amusement park rides, a zoo, and picnic areas. Cascade Park was then known as a "trolley park", a common attraction in that era, with trolleys that transported up to 7,200 visitors to the area each day. During the second half of the 20th century, popularity began to wane and the park fell into disrepair. By the 1990s, it began to resemble what it looks like today — a nature park with remnants of what it once was.
Take a stroll through the raw nature of Cascade Park
While it doesn't amount to the status of the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in the world and doesn't draw in ghost hunters like Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, Cascade Park is still a place where history lingers. Today, it is mainly a nature park where visitors can explore the remnants of its past life as a once-thriving amusement park. A hike around the park takes around 27 minutes and offers views and access to the river, where visitors can also enjoy fishing. Keep an eye out for supports for the old rollercoaster, a few out-of-order buildings, an abandoned swimming pool pool, and other relics of the amusement park's glory days.
Cascade Park is also home to Big Run Falls, a beautiful roadside waterfall with plenty of wildflowers around it and the haunting remains of a rollercoaster nearby. If you happen to be in the area in early July, try to catch Back to the Fifties Weekend, an event dedicated to classic cars that takes place in Cascade Park. The annual event showcases vintage cars, old motorcycles, and exotic vehicles in a themed get-together with live music and a festive ambiance.
Explore the other attractions of New Castle
Cascade Park is only a nine-minute drive from New Castle, Pennsylvania, with the nearest airport being Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), located 44 miles away. Accommodations won't be a problem as you can easily find a variety of hotels around town, with Quality Inn, Hampton Inn, and Wingate all being highly-rated options. When it comes to food, New Castle is considered the "world's hot dog capital," so, needless to say, visitors must indulge in the local specialty. M&P Coney Island is a beloved hot dog hot spot in town.
When you are through exploring the nature and ruins of the park, New Castle will keep you entertained with a multitude of options. Descend deeper into New Castle's eerie side with a trip to Haunted Hill View Manor, a real-life haunted house in a former nursing home, with tours offered daily. Hike a few more easy trails around the area, like Alpha Pass Trail or the Pearson Park Loop. Or, try something entirely different like Bending Oak Educational Farm, a woman-led farm dedicated to educating its visitors about permaculture and sustainability.