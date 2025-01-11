The Creepiest Abandoned Amusement Parks In The World

Some say they're eerie, while others find them hauntingly beautiful. There's no denying, though, that abandoned amusement parks are a source of endless fascination. Located all over the world, these vacant lots now serve as grim graveyards for the grounds that once rung with laughter. Children shrieked with joy and rollercoasters soared overheard, with the scents of cotton candy, popcorn, and funnel cake all wafting through the air. Today, they're more like horror movie sets — just have a look at how well nature and nostalgia collide at this abandoned amusement park in Indiana.

In varied states of disrepair, these remains of once lively theme parks serve as simultaneous points of awe and sadness for the curious. Urban explorers are compelled to visit for a closer look at the dilapidated attractions, from the vine-covered rides to the buildings coated in moss. Some parks still feature relatively recognizable structures covered in bits of grime, while others are completely decayed. While intriguing from a point of fascination, there's actually quite a bit to explore in these abandoned parks.

This could explain the draw — and the countless videos and blog posts dedicated to the wide world of abandoned places all over the world. The fear factor is real, whether you're hoping to visit the creepiest abandoned amusement parks in America or planning to venture to Europe for a look at what remains of their spine-tingling parks. Here are some of most chilling in the world.