The Southwest's Most Sensational Parks Thrive On This Road Trip Route Between Texas And New Mexico

The unique rock formations of Hueco Tanks State Park are owed to the cooled magma that had pushed its way into old limestone, chipped and worn away by the elements over millions of years. The hollowed basins — huecos — emerged from the rock surfaces, pooling rainwater that served as a precious water source for the people and animals traveling through the Chihuahuan Desert.

"What makes Hueco Tanks special is that the Hueco mountains are an oasis in the desert," says Cassie Cox, park superintendent of Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site, said in a video from the Texas Parks and Wildlife YouTube channel. "And so because of that, people have been visiting this park for 10,000 years." Traces left by these ancient hunter-gatherers called Jornada Mogollon, dating back to 1150 A.D., appear in the form of painted pictographs around the park, which can be visited with a guide or independently, though a ranger-guided tour grants you access to areas closed to the public.

There's plenty to do and see outside the stone carvings the park is famous for. Boulderers and rock climbers gravitate toward the park's rock formations, and the trails and bird-watching opportunities beckon explorers seeking a slice of an authentic Chihuahuan Desert experience. Just a 40-mile drive from El Paso with a modest entrance fee of $7 for anyone above 13 years old, this state park packs together geological and historic wonders.