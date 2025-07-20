New Mexico's National Park Hidden In The Guadalupe Mountains Has The Largest Accessible Cave Chamber In North America

New Mexico is packed full of many of the most underrated attractions in the Southwest. For every historically significant community like Taos, you have a truly jaw-dropping natural wonder like the one-of-a-kind White Sands National Park that looks straight off an alien planet. So saturated is New Mexico with astounding spectacles of nature that the "enchantments" of the Land of Enchantment don't even end when you go below the surface! New Mexico's extraordinary Carlsbad Caverns National Park features a cave system that has to be seen to be believed, all while preserving a beautiful expanse of Southwestern grandeur aboveground.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is located in New Mexico's southeastern corner, just north of the state's border with Texas (the closest major airport is actually Texas's El Paso International, about a two-hour drive away). This unique region of the country lies within the rugged beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert, where the grand Guadalupe Mountains rise above desert vistas that wouldn't look out of place in a classic Hollywood Western. However, the region's treasures also extend underground, as Carlsbad Caverns demonstrates. Once you step into Carlsbad Caverns, you'll be entering the largest accessible cave chamber in all of North America. And as a National Park Service site, Carlsbad Caverns National Park also offers fun and informative tours, helpful guides, and accessible infrastructure, all surrounded by the kind of breathtaking natural beauty that America's national parks are known for.