New Mexico's National Park Hidden In The Guadalupe Mountains Has The Largest Accessible Cave Chamber In North America
New Mexico is packed full of many of the most underrated attractions in the Southwest. For every historically significant community like Taos, you have a truly jaw-dropping natural wonder like the one-of-a-kind White Sands National Park that looks straight off an alien planet. So saturated is New Mexico with astounding spectacles of nature that the "enchantments" of the Land of Enchantment don't even end when you go below the surface! New Mexico's extraordinary Carlsbad Caverns National Park features a cave system that has to be seen to be believed, all while preserving a beautiful expanse of Southwestern grandeur aboveground.
Carlsbad Caverns National Park is located in New Mexico's southeastern corner, just north of the state's border with Texas (the closest major airport is actually Texas's El Paso International, about a two-hour drive away). This unique region of the country lies within the rugged beauty of the Chihuahuan Desert, where the grand Guadalupe Mountains rise above desert vistas that wouldn't look out of place in a classic Hollywood Western. However, the region's treasures also extend underground, as Carlsbad Caverns demonstrates. Once you step into Carlsbad Caverns, you'll be entering the largest accessible cave chamber in all of North America. And as a National Park Service site, Carlsbad Caverns National Park also offers fun and informative tours, helpful guides, and accessible infrastructure, all surrounded by the kind of breathtaking natural beauty that America's national parks are known for.
Descend into one of the world's most remarkable cave systems
Within American national parks, you can find subterranean wonders like the spectacular "frozen Niagara" in Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park, or explore one of America's oldest national parks in South Dakota's Wind Cave. Carlsbad Caverns takes the third spot in the trilogy of American national park caves. And while opinions will always differ, Carlsbad Caverns has a strong case for being the best (or, at least, unique) among the three. While Mammoth Cave was formed from rainwater eroding limestone over time, Carlsbad Caverns formed from a more complex process of rainwater mixing with hydrogen sulfide-rich water to form sulfuric acid, which dissolved the limestone underneath the Guadalupe Mountains over millions of years. The results are some of the most uncommon cave formations you may ever see, including intricate natural sculptures of stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, rocky "lily pads," natural curtains, and more! Thanks to its unique geological treasures, Carlsbad Caverns National Park was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995.
The star of the Carlsbad Caverns show is undoubtedly the aptly-named "Big Room." Covering 8.2 acres in size and 255 feet in height, the Big Room is the largest accessible cave chamber in North America. The Big Room's sheer size would be enough to instill sufficient awe. However, the chamber is also decorated top to bottom with a truly mind-bending collection of incredible rock formations. With formations bearing names like Hall of Giants, Temple of the Sun, and Rock of Ages, you know you're in for a show! And the Big Room is far from the only notable chamber in Carlsbad Caverns. Outside of its public areas, the park also contains subterranean wonders like the 145-mile Lechuguilla Cave — one of the planet's longest cave systems!
Experience a wonderland of New Mexico's beauty both below and above the surface
The most popular way to explore the Carlsbad Caverns' public areas is on the park's Big Room Trail, a 1.25-mile paved pathway through its namesake Big Room. Parts of the Big Room Trail are even wheelchair-accessible! If you're up for more of a physical and more authentic walking tour, you can also try the 1.25-mile Natural Entrance Trail, which takes you down a steeper descent through the cave's original natural opening. Whichever route you choose, do note that access to Carlsbad Caverns requires a timed entry ticket, which can be purchased online, over the phone, or at the park's visitor center.
As remarkable as its underground attractions are, however, the Carlsbad Caverns National Park experience doesn't end when you return to the surface. Aboveground, the park protects a magnificent stretch of the gorgeous and biologically diverse Chihuahuan Desert, right under the picturesque Guadalupe Mountains. Even if you're feeling claustrophobic, you can still enjoy the national park on one of its exceptional desert hiking trails or campgrounds. Some trails were closed due to 2022 flood damage, so be sure to check with a park ranger or the National Park Service website before you map out your trek.
The park also offers unique nature-viewing experiences, like its enthralling Dawn of the Bats (where hundreds of thousands of bats return to the cave each July), or its transcendental night sky programs. The nearby New Mexico town of Carlsbad also has plenty of modern lodging options if you're planning a multi-day Carlsbad Caverns experience!