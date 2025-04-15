America's Ultimate Historic Road Trip Is A Spectacular Cross-Country Journey Through The Most Iconic Sites

For many Americans, road trips are something of a way of life. Because we're so obsessed with the freedom of the open road, nothing ignites our passion for travel quite like a trip across the various highways and freeways of the country. Best of all, with so many states, cities, and iconic landmarks to choose from, you can customize your road trip as much as you want.

But while road trips are generally a good way to see different parts of the U.S., nothing really compares to a cross-country adventure. There are many ways to do this, but one of the most unique options allows you to stay on one freeway practically the entire way while still seeing some of the most historic and iconic sights the country has to offer.

This epic journey begins in Los Angeles, California, and ends in Charlottesville, Virginia. Along the way, you'll run into America's oldest capital city, the priciest city in which to rent a car, and the home of a wildly lavish resort that's a destination in its own right. All while mostly staying on one freeway: I-40. So, pack your trunk, fill your gas tank, and let's hit the road!