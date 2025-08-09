Michigan's Scenic Riverside Spot Is A Charming Getaway With Tasty Wine, Restaurants, And Saginaw Bay Access
From stretches of sandy beaches like those near Saugatuck to the diverse food in the under-the-radar city of Romulus, it's no secret that Michigan is chock-full of reasons to visit. It's also a great state for a road trip, thanks to the scenic Highway 23, also known as the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway. For an ideal stopping point, pull over in lovely Au Gres, a riverfront getaway on the Au Gres River near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.
Pack up the car, roll the windows down, and head out for this adventure — and be ready to be wholly charmed by Au Gres' natural beauty, delicious food and drink options, and lake access. If you're curious about the origins of the town's name, it's French for "of sandstone," the substrate that makes up the floor of the eponymous river. While originally a logging community, Au Gres today is a tourist-friendly haven that's perfect for wining, dining, and riverfront views.
The best dining in Au Gres
For a welcoming, family-style dining experience, grab a table at H&H Bakery and Restaurant, which offers a range of tasty items, including fish dishes, seasonal baked goods like Polish paczki doughnuts and Easter treats, and classic dishes like pizza, spaghetti, and prime rib. Visitors can rest assured that this beloved local institution is open year-round for breakfast, lunch, and dinner – no limited tourist season hours to be found here.
Casual wine sippers and serious oenophiles alike will want to visit Modern Craft Wine, a winery and tasting room located right in the middle of town. Visitors to the tasting room can sample up to eight wines from the available choices (as well as purchase as many bottles to take home as desired). Owners Tom and Melisa Nixon love welcoming customers, including those in large groups traveling by bus or RV. What makes Modern Craft unique? The wines are designed to be creatively and irreverently mixed; this is, as its website states, not a pinkies-up situation. So try mixing up a cherry sangria for a summertime crowd pleaser, or a warming cabin cider in the winter.
Riverside views and access to Saginaw Bay
It wouldn't be a trip to Au Gres without appreciating the gorgeous nature and waterfront setting this small settlement has to offer. One way to make the most of your time here is to set up camp at the Au Gres Riverfront Campground, which boasts 108 campsites – each with water, electric hookups, and other amenities – as well as two cabins for rent. Located on the banks of the scenic Au Gres River, the campground has a boat and kayak ramp you can set off from to navigate the river. Staying here also gives you access to a modern bathhouse with hot water for showering.
Like this waterfront neighborhood on the Detroit River with a marina, Au Gres has a marina from which you can enjoy proximity to Saginaw Bay. Point Au Gres Marina is located right on the bay, with a boat ramp, free Wi-Fi, picnic tables, and large grassy camping sites. There's even a camp store, so you can stock up on supplies. Regardless of where you stay, you'll be close to the best Au Gres has to offer. And once you're ready to move on, you can jump right back on the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway to keep exploring.