Michigan's Scenic Riverside Spot Is A Charming Getaway With Tasty Wine, Restaurants, And Saginaw Bay Access

From stretches of sandy beaches like those near Saugatuck to the diverse food in the under-the-radar city of Romulus, it's no secret that Michigan is chock-full of reasons to visit. It's also a great state for a road trip, thanks to the scenic Highway 23, also known as the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway. For an ideal stopping point, pull over in lovely Au Gres, a riverfront getaway on the Au Gres River near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

Pack up the car, roll the windows down, and head out for this adventure — and be ready to be wholly charmed by Au Gres' natural beauty, delicious food and drink options, and lake access. If you're curious about the origins of the town's name, it's French for "of sandstone," the substrate that makes up the floor of the eponymous river. While originally a logging community, Au Gres today is a tourist-friendly haven that's perfect for wining, dining, and riverfront views.