This Sandy Stretch Of Lake Michigan Shoreline Is A Wildly Underrated State Park With Quiet Beaches And Forest
You'll find multiple must-visit beaches on the Great Lakes for serenity and adventure, but there's an underrated state park just 40 minutes from Grand Rapids that should also be on your radar. Saugatuck Dunes State Park features a 2.5-mile-long stretch of sand on the shores of Lake Michigan. Behind the dunes are 300 acres of forest space with around 13 miles of hiking trails. While other popular West Michigan beaches like Grand Haven and South Haven often draw busy, lively crowds, Saugatuck Dunes offers a more relaxing environment.
The great thing about the Saugatuck Dunes State Park is that you have access to both hiking trails and a pristine beach. This means that after working up a sweat on a hike, you can head to the beach for some great views and swimming in Lake Michigan. For those interested in hiking here, there are several trails you can pick from, and the length of each trail varies. The two longest ones are the Saugatuck Dunes South Trail, which meanders for 5.1 miles, and the Saugatuck Dunes Outer Loop, which goes for 6.3 miles. Best of all? Pets are also allowed here, as long as they remain on leash, which means you can bring your dog for some great hiking and beach time together.
Explore nearby Saugatuck, Michigan
If you're heading to the Saugatuck Dunes State Park, you're also in a prime position to visit the charming nearby town of Saugatuck, Michigan. The city of Saugatuck is just an 11-minute drive from the state park. This beloved coastal town has lots of fantastic local shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Plus, downtown Saugatuck is highly walkable, so you can just park your car and explore on foot.
As far as entertainment goes, the big draw here is the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, which has exhibits, education programs, and live performances. Since Saugatuck is along the water, you'll want to take advantage of a restaurant with a view. Some popular restaurants on the water here include The Butler, The Southerner, and The Barge. If you plan to stay in Saugatuck overnight, there are different types of lodging available, including bed and breakfasts, motels, hotels, resorts, inns, and vacation rentals. Of course, prime time for Saugatuck — and most Michigan waterfront towns — is summer, so try to book your stay well in advance to help save money. However, you can also try staying in the nearby towns of Douglas or Fennville, which may have some cheaper alternatives. Lastly, another perk to Saugatuck is that it's very LGBTQ+ friendly. In fact, Saugatuck is considered one of the best small towns in America for LGBTQ+ travelers.