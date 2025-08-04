This Sandy Stretch Of Lake Michigan Shoreline Is A Wildly Underrated State Park With Quiet Beaches And Forest

You'll find multiple must-visit beaches on the Great Lakes for serenity and adventure, but there's an underrated state park just 40 minutes from Grand Rapids that should also be on your radar. Saugatuck Dunes State Park features a 2.5-mile-long stretch of sand on the shores of Lake Michigan. Behind the dunes are 300 acres of forest space with around 13 miles of hiking trails. While other popular West Michigan beaches like Grand Haven and South Haven often draw busy, lively crowds, Saugatuck Dunes offers a more relaxing environment.

The great thing about the Saugatuck Dunes State Park is that you have access to both hiking trails and a pristine beach. This means that after working up a sweat on a hike, you can head to the beach for some great views and swimming in Lake Michigan. For those interested in hiking here, there are several trails you can pick from, and the length of each trail varies. The two longest ones are the Saugatuck Dunes South Trail, which meanders for 5.1 miles, and the Saugatuck Dunes Outer Loop, which goes for 6.3 miles. Best of all? Pets are also allowed here, as long as they remain on leash, which means you can bring your dog for some great hiking and beach time together.