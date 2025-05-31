Michigan's Under-The-Radar City Right By Detroit's Airport Offers Diverse Food And A Cozy Atmosphere
Flying into the Detroit airport puts you right at the center of the hustle and bustle of a big city. But just a short distance away, you'll find Romulus, a cozy, small town with diverse restaurants and a big heart. Romulus is about a six-minute drive from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ann Arbor, which means visitors can easily get access to bigger cities while enjoying the slower pace and tight-knit community of a smaller town.
Michigan is a big hub for foodies, with more chocolate shops than you can count, large farmers markets serving fresh food, and a Michelin-starred log cabin inn. For those interested in trying out the food scene in Romulus, Beirut Restaurant is a must-try for Lebanese and Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant has excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer named saying, "Everything we tried was outstanding," and recommending the tabbouleh, shawarma, and baba ghanouj. For those interested in Italian cuisine, there's Leonardo's Italian Grille, the highest-rated restaurant in town according to Tripadvisor, where diners can choose from classic dishes like baked lasagna, stuffed shells, and Sicilian pasta. Meat lovers visiting Romulus should also check out Clean to the Bone, a barbecue spot with a 4.5-star rating based on 140 (and counting) Google reviews.
Romulus, Michigan, is a small-town destination close to the airport
Romulus has small-town charm, but it also has a feeling of camaraderie. It's not just the people that make the community; it's the businesses that chip in, too. Romulus House Restaurant is a town staple that not only serves American classics like pancakes and burgers, but also gives back to the people of the town. According to its website, visitors can come to the restaurant the day before Thanksgiving for free turkey dinner. Donations at the event go to Romulus Good Fellows. The event is so popular that it was even featured by CBS.
The city also sponsors a variety of events that bring residents together and create a sense of local pride. There are things like an Easter egg hunt, summer fundraising events, a Flag Day celebration, and a Christmas tree lighting. The town website also features resident spotlights, where it highlights residents who are doing good work within the community. If you're visiting in autumn to see Michigan's gorgeous fall colors, be sure to stop by Romulus for the annual Pumpkin Festival on the third Friday in September. For a spooky evening, head to Deranged Haunted Attraction, a haunted trail full of actors, fog, and fake blood.
Things to do in Romulus
Because Romulus is so close to Detroit, visitors can easily swing by the capital city and enjoy some of the vibrant and historic neighborhoods located there. Visitors can also stop by Romulus Historical Museum to dive into the history of the community. The museum is housed in a one-room schoolhouse that was built in 1839. Attendees can look at a variety of artifacts on display, and one Google reviewer called the museum a "Great place to take the family!" Just be sure to plan your visit ahead of time, since according to the city's website, the museum is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Downtown Historical Park the museum is located in, though, is open seven days a week.
The town has also has a variety of parks and outdoor spaces, with facilities including basketball courts, dog parks, playgrounds, picnic tables, and barbecue grills. Whether you want in a day at the museum or a day at the park, Romulus has something that will please everyone.