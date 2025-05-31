Michigan's Under-The-Radar City Right By Detroit's Airport Offers Diverse Food And A Cozy Atmosphere

Flying into the Detroit airport puts you right at the center of the hustle and bustle of a big city. But just a short distance away, you'll find Romulus, a cozy, small town with diverse restaurants and a big heart. Romulus is about a six-minute drive from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ann Arbor, which means visitors can easily get access to bigger cities while enjoying the slower pace and tight-knit community of a smaller town.

Michigan is a big hub for foodies, with more chocolate shops than you can count, large farmers markets serving fresh food, and a Michelin-starred log cabin inn. For those interested in trying out the food scene in Romulus, Beirut Restaurant is a must-try for Lebanese and Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant has excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, with one reviewer named saying, "Everything we tried was outstanding," and recommending the tabbouleh, shawarma, and baba ghanouj. For those interested in Italian cuisine, there's ​​Leonardo's Italian Grille, the highest-rated restaurant in town according to Tripadvisor, where diners can choose from classic dishes like baked lasagna, stuffed shells, and Sicilian pasta. Meat lovers visiting Romulus should also check out Clean to the Bone, a barbecue spot with a 4.5-star rating based on 140 (and counting) Google reviews.