Situated Between Vancouver And Seattle Is Canada's 'City Of Parks' That's A Diverse Melting Pot Of Great Eateries

If you're traveling to British Columbia, Vancouver and Whistler (or the Haida Gwaii archipelago) are probably near the top of your must-visit list. But Surrey, the second most populous city in the Vancouver Metro area, is a diverse and picturesque urban center that's well worth your time. It's only a 30-minute drive from central Vancouver, or for travelers coming from the States, about two hours north of Seattle.

Framed by winding rivers and home to more than 2,200 hectares of green space, Surrey is known as the "City of Parks". When viewed from above, it's basically a thicket of skyscrapers rising from verdant parkland. Surrey comprises a city center and six districts — Cloverdale, Whalley, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, South Surrey — all located close to public recreation areas, nature reserves, and rocky beaches. The communities are diverse: Hop aboard the SkyTrain to get a view of the city center, visit the historic main street and Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale, or attend one of the largest Vaisakhi Parades outside India in Newton.

Foodies come to Surrey too, as it has blossomed into one of the great culinary hubs of British Columbia. And being on the fringe of Vancouver, which is in the top 10 most multicultural cities in the world, it should come as no surprise that Surrey's food offerings are a showcase of global cuisine. Visitors can try everything from Mexican and Afghan grills to innovative Indian dining and classic British Columbia oyster bars. In terms of quality, Surrey's cuisine rivals Victoria, considered Canada's "brunch capital," and perhaps even the top culinary neighborhoods in Vancouver.